The Marshall softball team quite literally picked up right where it left off.
After heavy rains in Monroe, Louisiana postponed the series opener between Marshall and the ULM Warhawks in the top of the second inning Thursday, the Herd quickly added to its 3-2 lead when the game resumed Friday.
It added up to a 13-2 victory, the Herd’s 22nd in a row in a win streak that dates back to Feb. 26.
Rielly Lucas got things started for the Herd (32-3, 8-0 Sun Belt) in the top of the first on Thursday, doubling with the bases loaded to bring across the first three runs. Then the Warhawks (19-20, 3-7 SBC) got two runs back, the first on a bases-loaded walk and the second on a wild pitch.
The game was suspended overnight in the top of the second, but the Herd wasted no time when play resumed.
Autumn Owen was intentionally walked and Grace Chelemen found a gap and plated two runs with an RBI single behind her to stretch the lead from one run to three. Owen scored on a Bub Feringa single later that inning.
The Herd exploded for five runs in the top of the sixth inning and went on to win by mercy rule, 13-2 in six innings. The visitors tallied 10 hits to the Warhawks’ five. ULM committed four errors.
Sydney Nester picked up her 19th win of the season to just two losses and the Herd improved to 8-0 in conference play.
The senior started the game Thursday and took the circle again Friday, pitching all six innings while giving up five hits and four walks but striking out eight batters.
The Herd will wrap up the three-game series against ULM with a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. ET with the second game to follow. Each will be streamed on ESPN+.
