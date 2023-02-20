LOUISA, Ky. — Sam Sparks pondered a difficult question – not in its complexity, but in the emotion he carries everywhere on this particular topic that the query brought bubbling to the surface.
Was coaching Kensley Feltner, for him, like a second chance to be involved with what Phillip Ratliff brought to the table?
As Sparks fought to find both the words to answer and the literal voice to express them, fittingly, “I Hope You Dance” played in the background across the lobby of Lawrence County’s gym as part of Feltner’s senior night display.
The country song, which Lee Ann Womack made a hit in 2000, centers on the theme of making the most of one’s life through faith, courage and boldness – which many who encountered Ratliff would say he did before his shocking death in 2015 at age 44 after a cardiac event.
That goes double for Sparks, who coached Ratliff and the Bulldogs in three sports in the late 1980s and as his latest act in a four-decade career in high school athletics is coaching Ratliff’s niece, Feltner, as an assistant in Lawrence County’s softball program.
Back to Sparks, who after a long pause finally choked out, “That’s what it’s been about.”
Feltner is carrying on a family legacy – on both sides of her lineage -- as a star athlete in two sports for the Bulldogs.
Her uncle, Ratliff, was a captain on Marshall’s 1992 NCAA Division I-AA national championship football team and also excelled in basketball and baseball at Lawrence County before going on to become a Division I football coach. Her paternal grandfather, John Feltner, was a first-team all-state basketball player at Cordia in 1965, according to Sparks.
Her parents, Melinda and Travis, are championship-winning coaches at Lawrence County in girls basketball and baseball, respectively. And Feltner’s brother, Jackson, has taken his place in that line as the Ohio Valley Conference preseason baseball Player of the Year at Morehead State.
Even presented with that legacy, Feltner has more than done her part in the family business. She became the fourth girl in Kentucky high school history to crack 4,000 career points on Friday night – hours after being named the state coaches association’s 15th Region Player of the Year, which carries with it candidate status for Miss Basketball.
Pete Fraley knew what Feltner was capable of even before his Boyd County club met Lawrence County for the first time in 12 seasons on Jan. 7 – a 60-50 Bulldogs victory in the Kentucky 2A, Section 8 final.
The veteran Lions bench boss coached Feltner on the Kentucky All-Stars junior club last summer. He noted her mentality and versatility, which includes her 9.5 rebounds per game while also leading the state in scoring.
“Kensley just does so much for her team,” Fraley said. “She’s a gamer. It’s so fitting that she plays for the Bulldogs, cause she’s just a bulldog inside. She’s so strong. … She creates contact and finishes.”
Feltner indeed has the muscle to defend in the post while also possessing the athleticism to play center field in the Bulldogs' zone press. She did both in the span of one quarter against Shelby Valley on Feb. 13.
Melinda Feltner added that her daughter amassed all those points while also playing with a 2,000-point scorer, her cousin, Lexi Ratliff, and two more teammates who either have hit 1K this season (Kaison Ward) or likely will by the end of the year (Sophie Adkins).
Feltner’s statistics, as well as Lawrence County’s team growth, have become prolific during Feltner’s years in uniform. In her first season as a seventh-grader in 2017-18, the Bulldogs nearly flipped their record from 10-22 the year before to 20-9.
Lawrence County won its first district tournament title ever in 2020 and last season reached its first region final since 1983.
Both the personal and team success have made Feltner’s long-held dream of becoming Miss Basketball realistic. She’s shot for that honor, she said, since reading as a third-grader about Lawrence County star Taylor Porter in her mother’s copy of The Cats’ Pause.
Porter didn’t win Miss Basketball, but she did make all-state and went on to a strong college career at Murray State and Marshall.
“I love Taylor Porter. She’s the reason I wear No. 1,” Feltner said. “Ever since then, I knew that I really wanted to win it. If I don’t win, I don’t win, but it’s just something that I really would appreciate.
“But set that aside, I would rather win a regional championship and be playing in Rupp Arena than be Miss Kentucky Basketball, for sure. For sure.”
To that end, perhaps Feltner’s two most significant plays this season have been assists.
In late-game drama against Russell on Feb. 8 and Greenup County on Friday, Feltner drew the kind of defensive attention one might expect for a Miss Basketball candidate and Belmont signee.
Against the Red Devils, Feltner drove the left side of the lane and shoveled the ball left-handed behind one defender in her grill and another loitering in the lane to Abby Nelson, who made the layup that gave Lawrence County a 75-74 victory.
Nine days later, with the game against the Musketeers tied in the final seconds, Feltner drove, attracted a double-team and found Adkins open for the game-winning trey at the horn.
“Whatever team or club or activity, she makes that team better,” Sparks said. “She’s getting a lot of accolades for her stats now, and she should, because they’re mind-boggling. But it’s all the other things that she does to make people around her better.”
The presence of mind and willingness to share the spotlight in big moments are learned characteristics, sure. They also fit neatly in the ethos of the man so many in Lawrence County still revere nearly eight years after his passing – and whose mold is not so different from the Bulldogs’ latest star.
“Sam and I talk about it all the time, the impact he’s had on everybody,” Melinda Feltner said of her late brother, Ratliff. “Everybody upped their game or upped what they wanted to accomplish, just because of the groundwork that he set.
“I hope that in the small things that we’ve done, that we can continue that tradition.”
Sparks, who was Lawrence County’s basketball coach before moving on to Sheldon Clark and then settling at Russell for the bulk of his career, is back at his alma mater as a virtual education teacher and assistant softball coach. There he coaches Feltner, who hit .443 with 38 RBIs and 43 runs scored as a junior.
Sparks takes in as many basketball games as he can, too, with the intent of not missing out on seeing one of the state’s brightest basketball stars.
“I wasn’t around here when Chandler Shepherd played here,” Sparks said, mentioning a Bulldogs pitcher who plied his trade in Louisa in the 2010s who went on to the major leagues. “I wasn’t gonna miss this one.”