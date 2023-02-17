Lawrence County completed a mother-daughter sweep of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches’ 15th Region girls superlatives.
Bulldogs senior Kensley Feltner and coach Melinda Feltner were tabbed region Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, by the KABC on Friday.
The Feltners have led Lawrence County to a 24-5 record, including a 12-2 mark against region opposition, entering Friday’s scheduled regular-season finale against Greenup County.
Kensley Feltner, a Belmont signee, is averaging 29.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She is leading the state in scoring and entering the date with the Musketeers was four points away from cracking 4,000 for her career, putting her fourth on the state’s career scoring list.
“Kensley is so deserving of this award,” Melinda Feltner said. “She’s been an amazing player in our region for a long time. Beyond her stats, she’s an amazing leader and teammate. She leaves everything on the court.
“She not only can score, but she puts her teammates in good position to score also. She’s an all-around player anyone would want on their team and we are definitely blessed to have her.”
Kensley Feltner also becomes a finalist for Miss Basketball with that honor, as did all region Players of the Year. Voting by coaches, state media and previous Mr. and Miss Basketball winners began Friday. Mr. and Miss Basketball will be announced March 19.
Melinda Feltner spread the credit for her own recognition by her peers.
“I always believe if you surround yourself with great people, great things will happen,” she said. “I feel this coaches award is a testimony of just that. We have great coaches who push our kids to be their best every day. We are having a special season, and are very excited about the rest of the season to see how far we can go.”
Russell coach Derek Cooksey claimed KABC Coach of the Year honors in the 16th Region. The Red Devils were 23-5 headed into their regular-season finale at Rowan County on Friday night.
That included a 16-game winning streak and championships in the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament, the Derby Classic and the King of the Smokies.
“I feel honored to receive the KABC 16th Region Coach of the Year award,” Cooksey said. “There are so many deserving coaches in our region each and every year. It truly means a lot to be recognized by my peers. This award would not be possible without the players and coaching staff that I have been blessed to work with this season.”
Bath County’s Zack Otis and Pikeville’s Rylee Samons are the KABC boys Player of the Year in the 16th and 15th Regions, respectively. Rowan County’s Haven Ford claimed those girls honors in the 16th Region.
Lewis County’s Jay Fite is the girls 16th Region KABC Coach of the Year. Martin County’s Jason James netted that recognition in the 15th Region boys field.
