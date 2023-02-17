The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner attempts a shot between Pikeville's Rylee Theiss (32) and Kylie Hall (3) on Jan. 31.

 Matt Jones | The Daily Independent

Lawrence County completed a mother-daughter sweep of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches’ 15th Region girls superlatives.

Bulldogs senior Kensley Feltner and coach Melinda Feltner were tabbed region Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, by the KABC on Friday.

