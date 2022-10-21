The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SPRING VALLEY — George Washington took advantage of fast starts on its first possessions of the game and third period and used those two scores to outscore Spring Valley 39-27 and spoil senior night for the Timberwolves Friday night at the Wolves Den.

Patriots quarterback Abe Fenwick put his passing ability on display in their spread offense and also ran for a score as George Washington, No. 12 in this week's Class AAA playoff ratings, improved to 6-2. Spring Valley, No. 4 coming in, also is now 6-2.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you