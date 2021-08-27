CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Graduation took its toll on the Boyd County offense, leaving head coach Evan Ferguson to find new talent to fill gaps in his skill positions.
Entering his third year at the helm of the Lions, Ferguson said he has filled the positions left by the departure of 10 seniors, but is still looking for leadership on his 2021 squad.
“We’re talented, but not battle-tested,” Ferguson said. “We’ve got to use our speed, get our speed in space, and be smart with how we line up. We’re not going to overpower a lot of people.”
Ferguson said Boyd County will return to the Wing-T formation on offense to compensate for the graduations of such offensive linemen as Payton Boblett and Nick Cornwell.
Yet Ferguson said the play of the linemen he has this year will surprise other teams with how well they play. Depth at that position puts the Lions in good position to handle injuries during the season.
Depth along the offensive and defensive line also gives Ferguson a chance to move experienced players to skill positions.
Dakota Thompson, a sophomore, will take over at quarterback for Logan Staten. Thompson, an offensive lineman last season, said a strength for the team this year will be the running backs, although the returning players in the backfield have limited playing experience.
While Boyd County used a running-back-by-committee for its offensive production last year, Carter Stephens emerged to lead the team with 768 yards rushing on 102 carries in the team’s nine games.
A similar strategy may be used this year to lead the backfield.
Jacob Barrett, a senior who played offensive and defensive line in 2020, changed to a new number and will now play tailback or fullback in 2021. On defense, Barrett will move to linebacker.
“Logan Staten and Carter Stephens are going to be hard shoes to fill,” Barrett said. “But they prepared us to be able to step up and replace them. We’ll have to prepare the younger players to replace us.”
Leeland Thacker, Jacob Meade and Thompson also shared the workload in the backfield last season though Meade is listed on the roster this season as a wide receiver.
Trey Holbrook, a junior, will play wide receiver as well, and he is joined by returning junior Josh Thornton who hauled in five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown last season while playing right end.
“Last year, we weren’t able to pass a lot,” Holbrook said. “This year we’re going to try to work it in more.”
