BEAVER, Ohio — Josh Ferguson ran for 291 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 attempts to lead Symmes Valley to a 38-14 victory over Eastern-Pike in a Southern Ohio Conference high school football game Friday.
The Vikings (6-1 overall, 2-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division I) ran 40 times for 449 yards, 87 by Ethan Patterson, who carried 10 times and also returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Ferguson scored on runs of 84, 31, 54 and 53 yards.
The score might have been worse, but Symmes Valley had three TDs called back because of penalties, of which the Vikings committed 17 for 147 yards.
SYMMES VALLEY 6 20 6 6—38
EASTERN-PIKE 0 8 6 0—14
SV — Ferguson 84 run (kick failed)
SV — Ferguson 31 run (run failed)
SV — Ferguson 53 run (run failed)
EP — Denny 11 pass from Hines (Clemmons run)
SV — Patterson 86 kickoff return (Jack Leith run)
SV — Ferguson 54 run (pass failed)
EP — Mattox 1 run (run failed)
SV — Jack Leith 22 run (kick failed)
GALLIA ACADEMY 44, COAL GROVE 20: The Blue Devils (7-0 overall, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) overcame an early 14-7 deficit to defeat the Hornets (2-5, 1-3).
Michael Beasy ran 18 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns for Gallia Academy. Noah Vanco completed 8 of 11 passes for 170 yards and three TDs.
Austin Stormes led Coal Grove with 160 yards on 16 carries. Austin Stapleton added 111 yards on 23 attempts as the Hornets outrushed the Blue Devils 287-290. Gallia Academy finished with 170-23 advantage in passing yards.
COAL GROVE 0 14 0 6—20
GALLIA ACADEMY 0 22 7 15—44
CG — Stapleton 6 run (kick failed)
GA — Beasy 65 run (Toler kick)
CG — Stormes 16 run (Broders run)
GA — Beasy 26 run (Toler kick)
GA — Webb 48 pass from Vanco (Toler kick)
GA — Beasy 7 run (Toler kick)
GA — Williams 38 pass from Vanco (Beasy run)
GA — Woodson 27 pass from Vanco (Toler kick)
CG — Wheeler 11 run (run failed)
LINSLY 49, POINT PLEASANT 21: The Cadets (7-0) turned four Big Blacks fourth-quarter turnovers into 28 points to pull away for a victory at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
The Big Blacks (1-3) outgained Linsly 368-246, including 316-131 rushing.
Javone Johnson gained 129 yards on nine carries for Point Pleasant. Hunter Bush passed for 115 yards.
ASHLAND 35, EAST CARTER 13: Blake Hester ran for 209 yards and two touchdowns as the Tomcats (6-1) beat the Raiders (5-2) in Grayson, Kentucky.
Keonte Pittman added 136 yards and two TDs on 27 carries. Braden Hicks threw for 126 yards for East Carter.
RUSSELL 42, GREENUP COUNTY 0: The Red Devils (6-1) held the Musketeers (3-4) to 48 yards passing in a rout in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Charlie Jachimszuk threw for two touchdowns and ran for one. He passed for 88 yards and rushed for 97.
BELPRE 42, SOUTH GALLIA 12: Logan Adams ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries to rally the Golden Eagles (5-2 overall, 4-1 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) to a triumph over the visiting Rebels (1-6, 1-5).
Kyle Northup gained 166 yards on 27 attempts for South Gallia.
WHEELERSBURG 55, OAK HILL 0: Evan Horsley ran for three touchdowns and passed for three more to pace the Pirates (4-3 overall, 2-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division II) past the home-standing Oaks (3-4, 1-1).
GREEN 28, PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 22: Alec Smith scored on a 20-yard run in overtime to lift the Bobcats (4-3 overall, 1-1 SOC Division I) over the Titans (0-7, 0-2) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Green used a balanced attack as Ethan Huffman carried five times for 92 yards and a TD, Smith nine times for 76 yards and a touchdown, Trevor Darnell 16 times for 74 yards and a score, and Lonnie Smith 16 times for 65 yards. Logan Emmett ran 25 times for 137 yards and one touchdown for Portsmouth Notre Dame.
POCA 56, WINFIELD 21: Ethan Payne carried 20 times for 312 yards and five touchdowns as the Dots (7-0) hammered the visiting Generals (4-2).
Jay Cook completed 7 of 10 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Toby Payne caught all three TD passes.
Nick Vance ran for 131 yards on 16 attempts and threw one touchdown pass for Winfield.
WATERFORD 28, WAHAMA 22: The Wildcats (5-2 overall, 4-1 TVC Hocking Divsiion) scored late to break a 22-22 tie and spoil homecoming for the White Falcons (2-5, 2-4).
ST. ALBANS 24, LINCOLN COUNTY 6: The Red Dragons celebrated homecoming by breaking a 14-game losing streak.
Rodney Toler carried 16 times for 139 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown for St. Albans (1-6). The Panthers fell to 0-7.
PAINTSVILLE 56, FAIRVIEW 0: The Tigers (5-2) scored 36 points in 1:39 in a rout of the Eagles in Westwood, Kentucky.
Jake Hyden completed 8 of 10 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half.
ATHENS 60, MEIGS 24: Joey Moore ran for 174 yards and passed for 150 to lead the Bulldogs(3-4 overall, 3-1 TVC) to a rout of the Marauders (1-6, 0-4) in The Plains, Ohio.
Coulter Cleland completed 14 of 24 passes for 244 yards for Meigs. Abe Lundy caught five passes for 114 yards.
TYLER CONSOLIDATED 28, BUFFALO 14: Mark Rucker ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights (4-2) in Sistersville, West Virginia.
Gage Huffman completed 8 of 17 passes for 189 yards. Jayden Helmick caught two passes for 109 yards and a TD.
Elijah Brock ran 24 times for 174 yards for the Bison (3-3).