ONA — Jackson Fetty prefers taking handoffs to giving them.
The Cabell Midland quarterback-turned-running back ran 30 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns last week in the Knights’ 28-19 victory at Spring Valley. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior hopes to do more damage when his team entertains Riverside (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Castle.
“I like it a lot,” Fetty said of playing running back. “It’s a lot more carries and more chances to run the ball.”
Fetty has an abundance of help. Mason Moran ran for 140 yards on four carries last week. Quarterback Ryan Wolfe carried seven times for 66 yards and Chandler Schmidt added 30 yards on seven attempts. Fetty said he likes the production-by-committee approach.
“It makes it nice to have so many people who can make plays,” Fetty said. “Chandler has been here since we were freshmen making plays. When his number’s called, you can count on him to do something big. Then Ryan Wolfe, it’s his first year. He’s learning the offense really well and did really good against Spring Valley. He’s going to keep getting better as he gets more in tune with the offense. Moran, it’s his first year in the backfield and he’s learning, but he can make plays.”
Fetty is a typical Cabell Midland player — tough, hard-nosed, rugged and hard-working.
“He’s good,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said of Fetty. “Our kids are always going to be ready to play. We have to keep moving forward. you either get better or get worse. Our kids understand that.”
Without hearing Salmons talk about getting better, Fetty said that’s exactly what Cabell Midland needs to do to contend for a state championship. The Knights haven’t lost a regular-season game since a 36-28 setback at Belfry on Oct. 5, 2018. Since then, Cabell Midland has won 21 regular-season games in a row.
Riverside has played Cabell Midland just seven times since 2010 and that’s a blessing for the Warriors. The Knights have won six straight in the series, outscoring Riverside 282-33 in that span. The Warriors’ last victory over Cabell Midland was a 28-14 in 2010.
The Knights’ dominance in the series, however, means little to Fetty and teammates. Even though Riverside lost 39-12 to Woodrow Wilson last week, Fetty said Cabell Midland will prepare the same as it did for powerful Spring Valley
“We can’t take them lightly,” Fetty said. “They lost their first game, but that doesn’t mean anything. They can get better. We have to just go into it like any other team. Focus on what’s on the field, what’s in front of you. Focus on the field.”
Salmons sand Fetty said winning isn’t the only goal. Improving ranks right there with victory.
“We have some things we need to work on, technique and stuff, assignments,” Fetty said. “We’ll get better. Just little things we get better at every time.”