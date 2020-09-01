HUNTINGTON — Call it a rubber match, the tiebreaker, both or neither, but Gallia Academy’s football game at Ironton is huge for Ohio Valley Conference title aspirations.
The Blue Devils (1-0 overall, 1-0 OVC) visit the Fighting Tigers (1-0, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium. COVID-19 restrictions will prevent the contest from being a sellout, but between the sidelines and end zones the showdown will have a championship atmosphere.
Gallia Academy beat Ironton 36-33 at Tanks two seasons ago to win the league title. The Tigers rolled to a shockingly easy 52-0 revenge-fueled triumph last season in Gallipolis. While 2020 is a different season in many ways, the two old rivals still are gunning for one another in a game that features some of the premier players in the Tri-State.
Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton acknowledged the Blue Devils’ talent and coaching. He said, however, the only aspect the Tigers control is themselves.
“High school football has a lot of parity,” Pendleton said of the OVC. “A lot of equalizers whether it’s turnovers or whatever. We have to play our A-game. We have to play for four quarters.”
Last week, both teams’ games were over by halftime, Ironton’s figuratively and Gallia Academy’s literally. The Tigers led Portsmouth 50-3 after two quarters and played reserves the rest of the way in a 50-9 victory at the Trojan Coliseum. The Blue Devils beat South Point 41-0 at Memorial Stadium in a game that was called at the half because of lightning.
Gallia Academy coach Alex Penrod said he is glad to take a veteran team into Ironton, but knows it will have to play significantly better than not only last season but last week.
“We’re excited for the kids we do have back,” Penrod said. “We have a lot of experience back. We have a lot of good skilled players back and one of our best lines.”
That line is led by right tackle Riley Starnes, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound University of Toledo recruit. Left tackle Isaac Clary, a 6-7, 330-pound sophomore, also is drawing interest from FBS programs.
Quarterback Noah Vanco is a veteran who hands off to two of the region’s premier running backs in James Armstrong and Michael Beasy.
“Ironton and us should be right up there,” Penrod said of the of the OVC race.
The Tigers are led by Ohio State commit Reid Carrico, a 6-3, 220-pound All-American linebacker who doubles as a standout running back. Carrico is far from the lone playmaker on a team loaded at every position. Many of the Tigers’ reserves would not just start on other teams but would be stars. Such a luxury allows Ironton to wear down the few foes that can stay close.
“We have a lot of depth,” Pendleton said. “That’s one thing I’ll say about this team. We have a lot of depth. We have a lot of guys who can step in and play.”