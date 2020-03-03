ATHENS, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Conference got a third team into Friday’s Southeastern District championships at the Ohio University Convocation Center.
Ironton joined Chesapeake and Fairland in the finals after the Fighting Tigers defeated No. 3-seed Eastern Brown 56-41 in the late game on Sunday.
The Fighting Tigers hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and jumped to a 15-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and 23-11 at halftime.
Jordan Grizzle scored 17 points to lead all scorers while Reid Carrico and Trent Hacker added 14 points each. Gage Salyers added nine points and Collin Freeman added one point to round out the scoring for the Tigers (12-7).
Ironton, seeded 11th in the district, defeated No. 6 seed Oak Hill to win the sectional championship after it defeated No. 22 Wellston in the first round.
Ironton will meet the No. 2 seed Zane Trace in the district championship on Friday at 8:15.
Zane Trace defeated Adena 51-48 on Sunday.
IRONTON ST. JOE 61, FEDERAL HOCKING 59: Zach Roach drove and scored with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Flyers to a triumph over the Lancers in a Division IV district semifinal at Ohio University’s Convocation Center in Athens Monday night.
J.C. Damron led Ironton St. Joe with 17 points, helping it earn a berth in the district finals vs. No. 1 seed Peebles (21-2) at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Athens. The Indians beat Crooksville 63-43 Monday in another semifinal contest.
The Lancers (19-5), making their first appearance at the Convo since 2007, made just four of 16 shots in the first quarter, but still led 10-9. The Flyers (19-5) rallied strong in the second quarter, hitting four 3-pointers during a 14-3 run that led to a 30-20 lead. Federal Hocking’s Hunter Smith, though, made a half-court shot at the buzzer to make it 30-23 at halftime.
The Lancers rallied within one in the third quarter, but Ironton St. Joe pulled away for a 47-41 advantage by the end of the period.
Federal Hocking came back again. Bradley Russell, a 6-foot-5 senior center, scored to tie the game at 49-49 with 5:15 to play, then the Lancers took a 54-52 lead with 3 minutes remaining. The Flyers came back, going ahead 57-56, then forcing a turnover to regain possession with 1:48 left, but couldn’t hold the lead, as Quinton Basim made a 3-pointer to put Federal Hocking up 59-57.
Jared Johnson made a layup to tie the game 59-59 with 44 seconds to play. Federal Hocking played for the last shot, but turned the ball over.
Russell led the Lancers with 22 points.