Karen Fischer is organizing another trip to the Tennessee USBC State Tournament scheduled in February 2020. You will first need to give her $7 and complete the certification form for Tennessee local dues. She'll be at Strike Zone several days this week or leave her a message on her Facebook site.
This is the tournament Greg Napier had his breakout a year ago, shooting his first 800 and 700 series and cashing a big check. Sites are Murfreesboro and Smyrna. The event begins Feb. 1-2 and continues on weekends through Feb. 22-23.
O'KEEFE BIG WINNER: Shannon O'Keefe won her second career PWBA Tour Championship on Wednesday inside the Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. O'Keefe rolled eight consecutive strikes on her way to a 268-179 win over Ukraine's Dasha Kovalova in the title match to claim the $20,000 top prize and her third major championship. CBS Sports Network did the show live.
Earlier this month, O'Keefe, 40, won her second straight PWBA Player of the Year award. She made seven championship-round appearances and posted an 11-2 record.
In the semifinal round, O'Keefe got a key strike in the 10th to edge Stefanie Johnson, 234-223, and Kovalova blew past Danielle McEwan, 279-230. O'Keefe made a ball change for the title match.
The victory also was amplified for O'Keefe as she celebrated the win with her husband, Bryan, on their 15th wedding anniversary.
ON UP THERE: Kyle Arthur reports the 300 Wes Toney shot last Sunday night in the Monte' Alban League at Strike Zone Bowling Center was No. 50 for the righthander's career.
CONDOLENCES: Sandy Pridemore, 62, passed away Sept. 8. The South Point, Ohio resident was an avid and good bowler. Donations may be made to the Huntington Animal Shelter in her name.
SENIOR TOURNAMENT: The 15th West Virginia State USBC Senior Tournament is scheduled Oct. 19-20, 26-27 at Emerson Lanes in Parkersburg. Saturday squads at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday shifts at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Entry fee $24 per event. Entry deadline Oct. 19. Six age divisions in singles and two in doubles (on combined age).
The 6-game all-events champion in each class will receive a paid entry, from the State BA, to the National Seniors Open Championship conducted by USBC. If winner is unable to go, the paid entry will be offered to succeeding places. More information at bowlwv.com.
SENIOR WOMEN: The 38th WV USBC Women's Senior Tournament set for Oct,. 26-27 at Pike Street Lanes in Parkersburg. Shifts for singles/doubles are 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Entry fee $21.25 per event.Six divisions for singles and two for doubles (combined age). Team event Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. This is only squad. Entry deadline for all is Oct. 19. More information at bowlwv.com.
David Walsh covers bowling for The Herald-Dispatch. He can be reached at bigdogdown@gmail.com.