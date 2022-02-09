HUNTINGTON -- The last time Marshall's women's basketball team faced FIU, the only pressure the team was preparing for was that of the Panthers' 94-foot defense.
At the time, the Thundering Herd women were winners of four of their first five in Conference USA play and used that momentum to jump out to a big advantage before holding off the hard-charging Panthers 62-59 for their fifth win in six games.
As Marshall heads to FIU for Thursday's contest in Miami against the Panthers, the feel is completely different for the Herd.
"We've got to be in a good space mentally to compete, and if we are, I think all year when they've been that way, they've been just fine," Marshall coach Tony Kemper said.
The difference in Marshall's 6-1 start in league play and its current four-game losing skid is on the offensive end, where the team has struggled mightily to find its range.
Marshall is scoring just 47.5 points per game in the losing streak, which included dropping a 39-37 overtime contest against Charlotte on Saturday in which the team hit just two of 29 3-point attempts.
While Kemper noted his team's offensive issues, he was more interested in the defensive skills his team portrayed in limiting C-USA's best team to under 20% shooting for the game -- a defensive performance that will win plenty of games as the offense gets its rhythm again.
"We need to carry over some of the defensive intensity and rebounding intensity that we saw on Saturday to the game on Thursday against Florida International," Kemper said.
Turnovers will be a critical aspect on Thursday, with the Panthers using their pressure to force the opposition into mistakes.
Marshall point guard Aaliyah Dunham did a good job in the last meeting of dissecting FIU's pressure, which led to some easy baskets on the other end.
Dunham's ability to handle pressure has been evident throughout the season as she leads Conference USA in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.67 -- one assist-per-turnover more than the second-best player statistically in the league.
For a team that is having trouble finding its stroke, Dunham said if Marshall handles the pressure, it could find the perfect remedy for its offensive woes.
"When teams pressure, sometimes you can get easier baskets with the press leading into transition," Dunham said. "Sometimes you don't have time to think and I think that's the biggest thing sometimes -- thinking before you shoot. It kind of sways you before you shoot. I think we need to take advantage of what we're given."
Marshall is led by guard Savannah Wheeler, who is now second in C-USA at 19.8 points per game.
FIU is led by Kyla Nelson, who is averaging 12.5 points.
Following Thursday's game, Marshall's women return to Huntington for a 1 p.m. contest against UTEP on Sunday at Cam Henderson Center.