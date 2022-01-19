HUNTINGTON — It isn’t often you see Marshall women’s basketball point guard Aaliyah Dunham without a smile on her face.
That smile seemed a bit brighter this week as she took part in interviews leading into Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against FIU at Cam Henderson Center.
Perhaps it was Dunham thinking of her last on-court experience — a 17-point, seven-assist performance that led Marshall to a come-from-behind road win over Rice that put the Thundering Herd at 4-1 in Conference USA play.
Or maybe it was because she’s seen the film of FIU and knows that the Panthers are going to bring full-court pressure at her.
From the days at South Charleston to Xavier and now back to Marshall, Dunham has always thrived on pressure.
“It’s something I’m confident in, just trying to really stay with the three C’s: calm, cool, collected,” Dunham said. “That’s something I really try to focus on.”
That was never more evident than last week, when Dunham led Marshall on both ends of the floor as the Herd overcame an early 11-0 deficit to earn a 66-53 win at Rice.
In that game, Marshall trailed by five points entering the final quarter and was at risk of losing its second-straight game. However, Dunham took the game over with three assists for layups and a pair of free throws for the first eight points of the quarter as the Herd took control.
Once in the lead, Marshall’s defense — led by Dunham out front — never wavered as the Herd scored 17 straight points and allowed the Owls just one field goal in the final period en route to the win.
Dunham’s presence has been a calming force to the Herd late in games, which has proven to be the difference as Marshall has owned the fourth quarter this season.
“She was fantastic at Rice, basically kept us in it in the first half so we could finally flip it and start playing well, which we did,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “The chemistry to hang in there and be stable through the ups and downs, [it’s] vital in college basketball.”
On Thursday, Dunham will look to lead the Herd against an FIU team that brings a variety of pressures throughout a game to speed up its opposition.
That formula worked last weekend when the Panthers earned a 56-54 overtime win over defending C-USA champion Middle Tennessee.
“They are one of the few teams in our league that every make, we’re going to see some kind of press,” Kemper said. “They really try to play pretty fast.
“We’ve played five games and, for the most part, they have been half-court games. We are a half-court team defensively, offensively, so it’s a little bit of a shift for us to prepare for a team like this.”
As the Herd looks to shift gears, Dunham will be crucial in deciding when the team steps on the gas and when Marshall pulls off the throttle a bit.
In looking at two of her three assists during that pivotal run at Rice last week, both came in transition when Dunham pushed the tempo and found players over the top.
The other came as Dunham cycled the Herd through its half-court offense off an offensive rebound before finding Lorelei Roper on a no-look pass under the basket.
Thursday’s game is sure to offer end-to-end excitement, which Kemper hopes fans will take advantage of seeing.
“I’d love Marshall fans to get here and watch this team play,” Kemper said. “If you follow on social media, if you pay attention at all to people who have been to games, they enjoy their time here. This is a team that plays hard. They’re going to get on the floor and represent our university really well.”
FIU (9-5, 1-2) is led by Kyla Nelson, who leads Conference USA in 3-point percentage (37.8) and is scoring 13.2 points per game.