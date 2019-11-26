DALLAS — FIU forward Osasumwen Osaghae dominated the glass for FIU last week to secure his first Conference USA player of the week award on Monday. WKU guard Jordan Rawls netted C-USA freshman of the week accolades following an efficient week both at home and abroad. Awards are chosen by a vote from a media panel representing the 14 member schools.
Osaghae, a 6-foot-9 senior forward from Miami, started all three games for the Panthers at the Battle for the Capital Tournament. The senior averaged 9.3 rebounds and shot 15 of 18 from the field. Osaghae recorded his first collegiate 3-pointer, helping FIU connect on a program-record 19 shots from behind the arc. In just 15 minutes at Cleveland State, the big man recorded his first double-double this season, logging 10 rebounds and 13 points. He followed the performance with a career-best 22 points in 25 minutes against EKU. Osaghae dominated at the rim, recording 11 blocks on the week. The senior is currently tied for second in the nation with 4.33 blocked shots per game and 26 for the year.
Rawls, a 6-1 guard from Chattanooga, Tennessee, averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across three games and two wins for the Hilltoppers. He shot 58.8 percent from the field for the week (10-of-17), while also knocking down 6 of 9 from deep for a 66.7 percent clip. In WKU’s second game of the Paradise Jam against Illinois State, Rawls stepped up with a career-high 14 points, three steals and two assists, while knocking down 4 of 6 shots from long range. He reached double digits again in a win over Campellsville with 10 points and three assists, sinking 2-of-3 long-range shots. The point guard had just two turnovers in 57 total minutes across three games.