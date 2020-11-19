HUNTINGTON — Six-time defending league champion Gallia Academy placed three players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball first team.
Maddy Petro, Bailey Barnette and Jenna Harrison were Blue Angels named to the squad. Petro led the league with 339 kills. Barnette topped the circuit with 84 aces. Harrison recorded a team-best 368 digs as Gallia Academy went 20-4 overall and 14-0 in the OVC.
Ironton’s Samantha Lafon and Kameron Arden were named to the first team. Lafon signed to play basketball at Marshall University. Also on the team were, Addi Dillow and Kaleigh Murphy of Coal Grove; Kalei Ngumire and Brooklynn Roland of Fairland; Madison Perry and Olivia Ramey of Portsmouth; Alexis Johnson of South Point; Mollie Watts of Chesapeake and Whitney Howard of Rock Hill. Gallia Academy’s Sally Barnette was named coach of the year.
Players earning honorable mention included, Regan Wilcoxon of Gallia Academy, Devin Forest of Ironton, Jaidyn Griffith of Coal Grove, Madi Wilson of Fairland, Sydney Tackett of Portsmouth, Sydney Markel of South Point, Zowie Rollins of Chesapeake and Shaylin Matney of Rock Hill.