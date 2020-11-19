Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201120-hds-ovcvb.jpg
Buy Now

Maddy Petro (in blue) was one of three Gallia Academy players named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball first team. Petro led the league with 339 kills. 

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Six-time defending league champion Gallia Academy placed three players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball first team.

Maddy Petro, Bailey Barnette and Jenna Harrison were Blue Angels named to the squad. Petro led the league with 339 kills. Barnette topped the circuit with 84 aces. Harrison recorded a team-best 368 digs as Gallia Academy went 20-4 overall and 14-0 in the OVC.

Ironton’s Samantha Lafon and Kameron Arden were named to the first team. Lafon signed to play basketball at Marshall University. Also on the team were, Addi Dillow and Kaleigh Murphy of Coal Grove; Kalei Ngumire and Brooklynn Roland of Fairland; Madison Perry and Olivia Ramey of Portsmouth; Alexis Johnson of South Point; Mollie Watts of Chesapeake and Whitney Howard of Rock Hill. Gallia Academy’s Sally Barnette was named coach of the year.

Players earning honorable mention included, Regan Wilcoxon of Gallia Academy, Devin Forest of Ironton, Jaidyn Griffith of Coal Grove, Madi Wilson of Fairland, Sydney Tackett of Portsmouth, Sydney Markel of South Point, Zowie Rollins of Chesapeake and Shaylin Matney of Rock Hill.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.