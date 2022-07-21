Editor’s note: This is the fourth of a five-part series asking burning questions about the upcoming WVU football season.
Perhaps no transfer in recent memory was met with the hype that quarterback J.T. Daniels created when his decision to come to Morgantown became official on April 13.
And why not? A former five-star recruit in the 2018 class and with experience at two other Power-Five programs (USC and Georgia), Daniels would seem to be the perfect solution to a positional group void of playing experience.
Yet, as exciting as the news and Daniels’ subsequent arrival were, the expectations - at least within the WVU fanbase - have matched the anticipation.
So, the natural question remains to be answered – can Daniels live up to the hype?
There’s certainly plenty of reasons to believe he can.
First, new WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell had Daniels under his tutelage for a year at USC, making the transition into a new system a fairly easy one.
Second, it’s a Mountaineer team that returns all five starters along the offensive front – Brandon Yates, James Gmiter, Zach Frazier, Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum – something Daniels admitted was a major selling point in his decision.
Third, Daniels - provided he is named the starter - should have some experienced and explosive weapons at his disposal in redshirt junior Bryce Ford-Wheaton and redshirt senior Sam James. The two veterans of the WVU wide receiver room have combined for 70 games of experience and 225 catches, 2,678 yards and 17 touchdowns as Mountaineers.
The supporting cast is there. A comfortable system is there. Daniels just has to make sure he is there – for a full season.
The concern about Daniels is unequivocally a checkered past with injuries. His college career started with a bang as he threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games as a true freshman with the Trojans. He missed a game that season with a concussion. Yet, it only got much worse from there.
Daniels tore an ACL during USC’s opener in 2019 and after Kedon Slovis, who coincidentally will face off against the Mountaineers in this year’s season-opener after transferring to Pitt, took the USC job and ran with it, Daniels bolted for Georgia.
Daniels battled through the injury and served as a backup at Georgia early in 2020 before taking over for the last four games, including a win in the Sugar Bowl over Cincinnati. It marked arguably the most successful stretch of Daniels’ career as he threw for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two picks in those four starts.
In 2021, An oblique injury sidelined Daniels after Georgia opened with a win over Clemson and he never reclaimed the starting job, appearing in five games and throwing for 722 yards and seven touchdowns.
The injury history is certainly cause for concern. Though the Mountaineers return its line intact, it was a unit that yielded the most sacks of any team in the Big 12 Conference with 38. Those resulted in 294 lost sack yards - more than 100 more than the next closest league team (Oklahoma, 188).
And this season perhaps more than any in recent memory, the league is stacked with big-time sack artists. The top three in the league last season – Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV (11.5), Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah (11) and Oklahoma State’s Collin Oliver (10.5) – all return.
Daniels’ announcement drew him immediate comparisons to former WVU signal caller Will Grier, who transferred from Florida to enjoy two successful seasons in Morgantown. With two seasons of eligibility left and with plenty of tools to be productive, the potential parallels are apparent.
However, Daniels must stay on the field not only for this season but hopefully to set the Mountaineers up for the future with Nicco Marchiol, the centerpiece of the 2021 recruiting class, gaining a year or two to develop under a veteran of college football on the highest level.
The future may well be Marchiol’s but the present is belongs to Daniels, provided he can avoid the injuries that have sidelined him in the past.