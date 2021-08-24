A year ago, perhaps the question burning brightest on the West Virginia football team concerned a running game that was among the worst in the country in 2019.
So, did the Mountaineers improve its run game in 2020? Undoubtedly, yes.
However, though West Virginia took a significant step forward, it had miles to go from that dreadful effort two seasons ago. In many ways, the question remains – can the Mountaineers take yet another step forward in the run game?
Simply, they better. Coach Neal Brown doubled down on the emphasis during a press conference on Tuesday, stating that the team’s offense will run through running back Leddie Brown. The team’s 5-foot-11, 216-pound senior workhorse certainly seems like the logical place to start.
The fact is, an enormous part of WVU’s improvement on the ground a year ago came directly from Leddie Brown. Borderline too much.
It was undeniably a breakout season for Leddie Brown, who piled up 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground while adding 31 catches for 202 yards and two more scores as a receiver for good measure. For his efforts, he earned a spot on the 2020 All-Big 12 first team alongside Iowa State running back Breece Hall.
Yet, as good as Leddie Brown was, there was little else in the Mountaineer run game to write home about. While he piled up his yards on 199 carries, the rest of the team combined for just 341 yards on 159 more rushes. All told, Leddie Brown averaged 5.1 yards per carry while the rest of the Mountaineers averaged 2.1 yards per rush, though that also includes sack yardage.
By far, the biggest chunk of those additional yards came from backup running back Alec Sinkfield, who rushed for 327 yards on 78 carries. But Sinkfield entered the transfer portal in the offseason and is now at Boston College, leaving the Mountaineers without an experienced second option behind Leddie Brown.
That second option, and perhaps even a third and fourth, are needed. Though Leddie Brown was great at times in 2020, his usage rate was extremely high. His 199 carries were the seventh most in the country and third-most among players who played in 10 or less games. And while there were arguably other factors at play, the numbers point to WVU’s star back being worn down at the end of the year. In breaking down his rushing yards by month, Leddie Brown averaged 113.5 yards per game over two games in September, 116.8 per game through four games in October, 101.5 in two games in November and just 56.5 in two games in December.
For his part, Leddie Brown is saying all the right things so far in camp as he also focuses on becoming a bigger part of the passing game.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win,” he said. “If that’s getting the ball every play, then so be it.”
Likely, that wouldn’t be a recipe for success and that’s not lost on Neal Brown, who pointed to developing depth in the backfield as one of his team’s most important goals before spring practices began. Since, redshirt sophomore Tony Mathis has drawn the praises of the staff and has emerged as the team’s clear No. 2 option with redshirt freshman A’varius Sparrow and true freshman Justin Johnson possibly figuring into the picture as well. But between them, the trio only had 21 carries a year ago with Sparrow getting just three and Johnson obviously still playing in high school.
And it’s not just in the backfield where the success of the running game will be decided.
Though the Mountaineers return eight starters on offense, two that graduated were senior offensive linemen Chase Behrndt and Mike Brown. Virginia Tech transfer and former Spring Valley High School standout Doug Nester should take Brown’s guard spot with Zach Frazier sliding over from guard to take over at center for Behrndt, but it is a line that’s still developing and improving as well.
“We’re still a year away as far as having the number of bodies, but we are improved,” Neal Brown said of his offensive line. “We’ve got to go out and do it against good people and we’re going to get challenged early. But we’re talking about seven or eight guys ready to play and I think teams that are competing for championships are in that 10-12 [range] up front and we’re probably a year away from that.”
Over the course of a 6-4 campaign in 2020, no statistic was as directly correlated with wins and losses as rushing yards were. Consider than in its six wins, WVU ran for an average of 182.5 yards per game and was held under 100 yards just once. In the four losses, the Mountaineers ran for just 64 yards per contest with a 91-yard performance in a loss at Texas Tech being the high.
Does a more consistent run game result in more wins? It’s hard to argue with that logic when looking at last season.
However, to prove the theory true or not, the Mountaineers first have to be more consistent. The speed in which the offensive line can develop and jell as well as how much relief Mathis, Sparrow and Johnson can provide Leddie Brown will likely tell the tale.