A peak at the statistics from the 10-game, 2020 season shows that most of the questions surrounding the Mountaineers lie on the offensive side of the ball.
In part two of this series, a more consistent running game was discussed, but that’s just part of the equation.
Fine-tuning is needed across the board offensively where West Virginia finished a respectable but improvable 50th nationally in total offense (412.6 yards per game).
Like the rushing game, WVU certainly made some improvements in the passing game in 2020, jumping all the way to 28th in the country (277.5 passing yards per game) after finishing 54th in 2019 (248.7 yards per contest).
This question is threefold, however. Can Jarret Doege continue to progress? Can the offensive line protect him better? And, maybe most importantly, can the wide receivers become more dependable while cutting down on drops?
First thing’s first, by all accounts in interviews with coaches and players, Doege is one of the most improved players on the team. And it’s not that he was bad a year ago as he 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns against just four interceptions. His 258.7 yards per game ranked 23rd nationally and he was 36th in completion percentage (63.9).
But accuracy, particularly on the deep ball, was an issue at times for the redshirt junior. His mark of 6.9 yards per attempt was good enough for only a tie for 72nd in the country and attacking downfield through the air was certainly a deficiency. The Mountaineers completed only three passes that went for 40 yards or more, tied for 89th among 127 FBS teams.
Doege has owned part of the blame for those shortcomings, but certainly isn’t at fault for them all. The continuing effort to build depth along the offensive front is continuing in Morgantown with coach Neal Brown saying in his last press conference that though the team is closer, there’s still progress to be made before the team reaches a championship level. Brown estimated that at present, seven or eight linemen are ready to go with the goal to push that number to 10-12 in the future.
The good news for Doege and the offense is that both losses along the offensive line came at guard where seniors Chase Behrndt and Mike Brown departed. The tackle position meanwhile is stocked with seasoned players including redshirt sophomores Brandon Yates and Parker Moorer, who are listed as the starters on the fall camp depth chart. Both played in all 10 games as freshmen a year ago with redshirt junior John Hughes back in the fold as well after also playing in all 10 games and making six starts a year ago and appearing in 11 games as a sophomore in 2019.
The furthered development of those three players will be pivotal for WVU’s prospects of attacking down field, but protecting the quarterback is one thing, delivering an accurate ball is another and catching the ball? Well, that’s something the Mountaineers struggled with at severely inopportune times in 2020.
From the beginning of spring practices, wide receivers and coaches have harped on the amount of work the receiving corps turned in over the offseason. Some estimates soared over 100,000, as in how many balls wideouts caught through the winter, spring and summer. The team even went as far as to bring in The Seeker, a robotic quarterback that is able to fire deep balls to receivers while saving Doege’s and the arms of the team’s other quarterbacks.
Yet, catching balls in practice and doing it in a game are two different things, something Neal Brown has pointed out often as well.
This year however, the team’s wideouts may not have a choice. Wide receiver is arguably the most crowded positional room on the team with seven of the team’s top eight from 2020 returning. That includes junior Winston Wright (47 catches, 553 yards, two touchdowns), redshirt junior Bryce Ford-Wheaton (27 catches, 416 yards, three touchdowns), redshirt junior Sam James (31 catches, 300 yards, two touchdowns), junior Sean Ryan (25 catches, 264 yards), redshirt freshman Reese Smith (11 catches, 128 yards), redshirt senior Isaiah Esdale (12 receptions, 115 yards) and redshirt freshman Sam Brown (eight catches, 92 yards). Throw in true freshman Kaden Prather, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound, four-star recruit that Neal Brown already said would see the field on gamedays and there simply is no room for error. And none of that includes tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who developed into a bigger and bigger weapon as the season wore on, finishing with 15 grabs for 137 yards and a score.
So, has Doege improved as much as coaches and players claim? Has the offensive line grown stronger and better, particularly at the tackle spot? Will intense competition for snaps and exhaustive offseason work improve the hands of the Mountaineer receivers?
Time will tell, but it will take three yesses to answer one question surrounding the improvement of the passing game as a whole.