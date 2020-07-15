EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes from West Virginia University.
Noah Barker, Winfield H.S., rifle. In 11 matches last season, the junior averaged 581.455 (of a possible 600), with a high score of 586, in air rifle. With small bore, Barker averaged 573.273, with a high of 579.
Owen Chafin, Spring Valley H.S., football. A 5-foot-9, 198-pound running back, Chafin redshirted in 2019. He starred academically, making the All-Big 12 rookie academic team.
Reese Donahue, Cabell Midland H.S., football. The 6-4, 285-pound defensive lineman made 32 tackles, 14 solo, including 3.5 for loss last season as a senior. Donahue had three sacks and one pass breakup.
Madison Jeffrey, Cabell Midland H.S., baseball. A 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore right-hander, Jeffrey pitched in six games, all in relief before the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the season. Jeffrey went 0-1 with a 1.42 earned run average. In 6 1/3 innings, he allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked two.
Graeson Malashevich, Spring Valley H.S., football. A 5-9, 177-pound wide receiver, the son of former Marshall University kicker Billy Malashevich redshirted last season. He made the All-Big 12 rookie academic team.