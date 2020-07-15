Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


20200716-hds-locals 1.jpg
Buy Now

Former Cabell Midland High School baseball star Madison Jeffrey made six relief appearances for West Virginia University before the season was canceled for the coronavirus pandemic.

 WVU Athletics

EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes from West Virginia University.

Noah Barker, Winfield H.S., rifle. In 11 matches last season, the junior averaged 581.455 (of a possible 600), with a high score of 586, in air rifle. With small bore, Barker averaged 573.273, with a high of 579.

Owen Chafin, Spring Valley H.S., football. A 5-foot-9, 198-pound running back, Chafin redshirted in 2019. He starred academically, making the All-Big 12 rookie academic team.

Reese Donahue, Cabell Midland H.S., football. The 6-4, 285-pound defensive lineman made 32 tackles, 14 solo, including 3.5 for loss last season as a senior. Donahue had three sacks and one pass breakup.

Madison Jeffrey, Cabell Midland H.S., baseball. A 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore right-hander, Jeffrey pitched in six games, all in relief before the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the season. Jeffrey went 0-1 with a 1.42 earned run average. In 6 1/3 innings, he allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked two.

Graeson Malashevich, Spring Valley H.S., football. A 5-9, 177-pound wide receiver, the son of former Marshall University kicker Billy Malashevich redshirted last season. He made the All-Big 12 rookie academic team.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.