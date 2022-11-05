Huntington’s Johnny Aya-Ay kicks an extra point as the Highlanders play Hurricane Friday at Hurricane High School. Second-rated Huntington will have home-field advantage in the opening round of the West Virginia Class AAA football playoffs.
It wasn’t enough that the Mountain State Athletic Conference qualified five teams for the upcoming Class AAA football playoffs. What makes it even more impressive is that four of those MSAC teams finished in the top seven of the ratings and will host first-round games this weekend.
The Secondary School Activities Commission released its final playoff ratings Saturday evening, and MSAC members Huntington (second), Hurricane (fourth), George Washington (fifth) and Spring Valley (seventh) earned the right to play at home for their opening games and will be joined in the AAA tournament by league rival Cabell Midland, which came in 11th and hits the road to Bridgeport for its first-round contest.
The Kanawha Valley will also be represented by two teams in the Class AA field, as Winfield (9-1), winner of nine straight to close the regular season, enters the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, with Herbert Hoover (7-2), owner of seven consecutive victories, placing ninth in the final ratings.
The top 16 teams in each class advance to the postseason, with the top eight getting the choice of approved home field in the first round. Game assignments, including dates, locations and kickoff times, will be finalized Sunday during a meeting at the SSAC office in Parkersburg. The higher seed selects the approved playing site, while the lower seed chooses the date and kickoff time.
Six MSAC teams qualified for last year’s AAA playoffs, with the most recent high of seven league teams competing in the 2016 field.
Huntington (9-1), which captured the MSAC title with Friday’s thrilling 24-21 victory at Hurricane, drew a familiar rival in the first round, as No. 15 Woodrow Wilson (6-4) will travel to the Highlanders’ lair this weekend. Huntington and Woodrow, once former MSAC rivals, have met every year since 2005, including the Highlanders’ 42-15 home win on Oct. 7 this season.
Hurricane (8-2) will face No. 13 University (7-3), a largely unknown commodity for the Redskins, who have played the Hawks just twice, most recently in the 2016 playoffs, with Hurricane taking a 38-14 victory.
While Huntington will be playing its 17th postseason home game since 2011, Hurricane hasn’t hosted a playoff contest since 2010. The last 13 postseason games for the Skins have all been on the road.
“We’re excited to be in the playoffs and host a game at Hurricane,’’ said Donnie Mays, the Redskins’ first-year coach. “It’s kind of a big deal to do that. We were playing for homefield advantage last night and came up a little bit short, but to be able to host a game or two is good for the community. Last night, the community came out in droves to watch us. I think the fans will continue to come, knowing what we’re trying to build here this year.’’
GW (8-2), as the No. 5 seed, welcomes a visit from Princeton (6-3), which has surprised many across West Virginia this season by beating three playoff teams, including a road win at Bridgeport. The Tigers, former MSAC members, blanked the Patriots 21-0 in their most recent meeting in 2020, but prior to that, GW won 10 in a row against Princeton.
Spring Valley (8-2) will be hosting its 12th playoff game since 2016 when No. 10 Jefferson (7-3) makes its way from the Eastern Panhandle to the Wolves Den. The schools have never met in football.
Cabell Midland (6-3), the lone MSAC travel team this weekend, will head up Interstate 79 for a game at No. 6 Bridgeport (8-2). The Knights’ only previous contest with the Indians resulted in a 41-8 setback in the 2011 playoff quarterfinals.
Only four Kanawha Valley schools qualified for the postseason, down one from last year and down three from the 2019 season, when seven of the KV’s 12 teams advanced. Joining AAA entries Hurricane and GW are Cardinal Conference members Winfield and Hoover, who made the grade in Class AA.
Interestingly, Hoover carried the No. 1 seed in AA last season, and the Generals earned that distinction this year. Winfield hosts another Cardinal rival, Logan (6-4), in its first-round game. Winfield downed the Wildcats 29-7 on Sept. 23 this season.
“It feels great to be 9-1 and to be where we’re at right now,’’ said Eddie Smolder, the Generals’ first-year coach. “Year 1, and we’ve won nine in a row and that’s all the credit to our players and assistant coaches for paying attention to detail. They believed in the program and believed in the culture we’ve set to working hard each week, to win each week and to get better. They’ve worked hard and are coachable. That’s why I’m happy and proud of their progress.’’
Like Hurricane, its Putnam County neighbor, Winfield ends a long drought when it comes to hosting a playoff game. The Generals’ last home postseason contest was in 1987 when University came to town in the AA first round. Since then, Winfield has played its last 13 postseason games either on the road or at a neutral site.
“Glad to be home,’’ Smolder said. “It’s an honor and a privilege, and our kids have earned that right for their hard work and believing what we do. It’s been a long time coming for the community and school and all the alumni to experience that.’’
Hoover, meanwhile, goes up the road to play at No. 8 Clay County (8-1). The Huskies and Panthers are separated by just 25 miles, but have met only once since 2010, that being a 36-27 Clay victory in 2019.
It’s a landmark weekend for the Panthers, who have never before hosted a playoff game at their home site, and it comes in the 100th anniversary of their first team in 1922. Clay is 1-10 all-time in the postseason.
Another area team gets a taste of hosting for the first time in the Class A playoffs as unbeaten Van (10-0), sixth in the final ratings, plays No. 11 Doddridge County (8-2). Van’s home base was recently approved by the SSAC as a playoff site.
