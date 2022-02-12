ONA -- Jaden Fleshman knows 161 of the 195 flags of the world's countries, but a banner of another type helped him choose where to play college soccer.
The University of Charleston's 2017 and 2019 NCAA Division II national championship flags factored into the Cabell Midland soccer standout's decision to sign with the Golden Eagles on Friday.
"Definitely it was," Fleshman said of the championships being an influential factor. "They've had a good program for a long time, and I think it will keep up in the future. I know the coaches pretty well. They have a good program there. When I toured the campus, I fell in love with it immediately. I fell in love with the college itself."
Fleshman said he also considered 2021 Division I national champion Marshall, where teammate Ryan Holmes signed, Radford and Shepherd.
Knights coach Brian McNeel said he will miss Fleshman, who helped Cabell Midland to the state tournament last season.
"Jaden is a well-rounded player and student," McNeel said. "I've had him on the playing field and in class. He is a leader. He is very vocal. He's aware of the game and everything around him. He's the nicest kid you'll ever meet."
As for the flags, Fleshman said he memorized them just to have something to do.
"One day I got bored and decided to see how many I knew," Fleshman said. "I knew more than I thought, so I started trying to learn them all."
Fleshman said he plans to become a physician's assistant.
SMITH TO WV STATE: Makayla Smith said she wanted to play basketball someplace that plays the way people say she speaks -- fast, well and a lot.
On Friday, Smith signed with West Virginia State. The Huntington High senior guard said she also considered West Virginia Wesleyan and Alderson Broaddus, but the Yellow Jackets won her over.
"They do five in, five out," Smith said of State's frequent subbing of players. "They keep it moving. Their last game I went to, they subbed every three minutes. They play everybody. They full-court press all the time."
Smith said coach Charles Marshall's team also exhibits those qualities off the court.
"I really like the coach there," Smith said. "He's a really nice guy. The energy from him and the assistant coaches was just crazy. I love how hyped the girls are all the time, in practice, on the bench and in the game."
Smith said she likely will major in business and communications or business and marketing.
"People say I love to talk, so I should be good at that," she said, with a laugh.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
