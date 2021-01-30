MORGANTOWN — On Monday night against No. 10 Texas Tech, it took a superhuman effort from sophomore guard Miles “Deuce” McBride to make up for No. 11 West Virginia’s defensive inefficiencies, periodic shooting slumps and missed opportunities at the free-throw line.
On Saturday against Florida, it was junior forward Derek Culver who played hero for the Mountaineers, posting a career-high 28 points to go with 12 rebounds.
But even with that, the holes in the Mountaineers’ game were too wide to gloss over.
The Gators (10-4 overall, 6-3 SEC) piled up 32 points in the paint, outscored West Virginia 26-5 on fast breaks and shot 55.2% with seven 3-pointers in the second half, turning a five-point Mountaineer lead at halftime into an 85-80 victory for Florida.
It marked the Gators’ third win over the Mountaineers since 2016. The game was played as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, pitting opponents from the two leagues against each other throughout Saturday.
In making just 33.3% of its shots (12 of 36) and missing six free throws (9 of 15) after halftime, WVU (11-5 overall, 4-3 Big 12 Conference) just couldn’t muster enough offense or, more important, defensive stops to keep pace with the Gators.
“Defense to a large degree is about heart,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “About competing. And when you don’t compete, you get exposed, and we got exposed. We have been getting exposed. We’re not as competitive as what we once were.”
A game after pouring in 17 points in the final 7:11 in leading a double-digit Mountaineer comeback against the Red Raiders, McBride was largely a non-factor, especially after the opening few minutes when he hit three of his first four shots. By the end, though, McBride was just 3 for 15 from the floor and didn’t score after the break, going 0 for 8 in the second half. He was also plagued by foul trouble for the second straight game.
Still, despite its struggles on both sides down the stretch, WVU had its chances. After Florida took a six-point lead on a Colin Castleton three-point play with 3:22 remaining, the Mountaineers responded with a 3-pointer from Sean McNeil and a layup from Culver to close the gap to 81-80 with 1:40 left.
But from there, McNeil missed a pair of 3s, McBride and Taz Sherman each missed one and the Gators forced a shot-clock violation with 28 seconds to go to tighten the screws. Florida went the final 3:22 without a field goal, but WVU hit just one of its final seven shots, and a 9-for-9 second-half performance at the free-throw stripe by the Gators was enough to hold the Mountaineers at bay.
Huggins pointed to a communication problem in the huddle as a reason for the mix-ups in late possessions and vowed to fix that.
“It’s my fault. I take all the responsibility,” Huggins said. “It started a while ago, we’ve got more guys talking in the huddle — I don’t know what it’s like, man. Everybody’s talking, nobody knows what they’re doing. We did not come out of the huddle knowing what we were doing even though I’m trying to tell them what to do, I’m trying to draw it up on a clipboard what to do, trying to explain to them what’s supposed to happen ... but I’ve got other guys, they’re talking away about what they think ought to happen. We’ve got to cut that out. Should’ve cut it out before.
“The reality is we didn’t make shots. Deuce didn’t make a field goal (after halftime) and we rely on him. We didn’t rebound the ball the way we needed to rebound the ball. We didn’t come up with loose balls. I give (the Gators) credit — they made shots, they made free throws; we did not.”
Much of the contest was nip and tuck with 18 lead changes and 14 ties along the way. Only twice in the first half did either team lead by more than a possession (three points), With the Mountaineers eking ahead by four with 11:04 until the break and getting a pair of free throws from Culver with seven seconds to go to grab a 42-37 lead at halftime.
It remained that way until the final seven minutes as a 3-pointer from Noah Locke and two Castleton free throws gave the Gators the lead for good at 75-71 with 6:13 to go. Locke hit three second-half triples, as did fellow guard Tre Mann, and the mix of hot shooting and the penetration and defense of the Gators’ athleticism at guard proved to be differences down the stretch.