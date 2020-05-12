Essential reporting in volatile times.

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Institute of Technology announced Monday that the university will eliminate its football program because of the economic uncertainty of COVID-19.

Florida Tech competed in the Gulf South Conference. This decision will affect about 120 student-athletes and eight coaches, including former Huntington High star J.B. Lageman, who coached the Panthers’ defensive line.

Player scholarships will be honored for up to four years, a school official said. They can transfer and be immediately eligible at another program, per NCAA rules.

“The unprecedented uncertainty created by COVID-19 makes these moves prudent, but no less painful,” Florida Tech president Dwayne McCay said in a public letter to the campus community.

“We must do what is necessary to preserve resources critical to our educational mission and ensure our ability to successfully serve students when face-to-face instruction resumes this fall. I appreciate each of you, and I am humbled by your hard work and sacrifice.”

