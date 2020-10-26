IRONTON — Bryce Balestra and Matthew Sheridan scored to give Ironton St. Joe a 2-0 lead and the Flyers held on to beat Minford 2-1 Saturday in a Division III Southeast District high school boys soccer semifinal.
Ironton St. Joe (17-0-1) plays Lynchburg-Clay (12-3-1) in the district finals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waverly High School.
Adam Crank scored on a penalty kick for the Falcons (10-4-4), the only blemish against Flyers’ goalkeeper Jimmy Mahmeister, who made six saves. Jackson Rowe made two assists.
Jesse Cantrell saved nine shots for Minford.
NORTH ADAMS 2, SOUTH POINT 0: The Green Devils knocked off the Pointers (10-6-1) in a Division III, Southeast District semifinal in Seaman, Ohio.
Jayden Hester scored in the 15th minute and North Adams doubled its lead 14 minutes later on an own goal.
Jaylon Halfhill made seven saves for South Point.
ASHLAND 4, PERRY COUNTY 1: Noble Eleazu scored the tie-breaking goal in the 67th minute to lift the Tomcats (10-5-1) over the Commodores (7-5) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky, and into the state’s Elite Eight.
Eleazu also assisted Landon Scott on a goal to set the score.
Girls soccer
RUSSELL 6, Estill COUNTY 0: The Red Devils (6-8-2) scored twice in a 60-second span on their way to a triumph over the Engineers (4-5) in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
The win put Russell into the Elite Eight.
Kyndall DuVall and Ava Quinn scored in the 17th minute. Lena Blanke scored in the 35th minute to make it 3-0, then assisted her sister, Eva, on a shot two minutes later to give the Red Devils a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Lena Blanke scored off an assist by Quinn to make it 5-0 and the third Blanke family member, Ryan, found the goal in the 70th minute to set the score.
Football
ASHLAND 35, BELL COUNTY 0: J.T. Garrett ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries to help the Tomcats (5-0) defeat the Bobcats (4-3) in Pineville, Kentucky.
Keontae Pittman carried 16 times for 132 yards and two TDs.
Garrett accounted for 261 total yards and three touchdowns, scoring on an 11-yard reverse with 2:52 left in the first quarter. He scored again on a 94-yard pass from Brett Mullins at 11:38 of the second quarter. Garrett’s third touchdown was a 21-yard run with 3:56 left in the game.
Pittman scored on runs of 3 and 78 yards. Caleb Tackett led Ashland’s defense with 14 tackles.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 40, FLOYD CENTRAL 24: The Bulldogs outscored the Highlanders 16-0 in the fourth quarter to win in Langley, Kentucky.
Blue Fletcher scored on an 8-yard run with 8:30 remaining, and Douglas Hall scored from the 9 with 5:49 to play to boost Lawrence County to its third victory in four games.
Fletcher ran for 105 yards, Dylan Ferguson 81 and Hall 62. Alex Strickland ran for a TD and completed 3 of 7 passes for 83 yards.
Trenton Hatfield led Floyd Central (2-4) with 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns.