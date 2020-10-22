IRONTON — Ironton St. Joe walloped Zane Trace 7-0 Wednesday in an Ohio Division III boys soccer sectional final.
The Flyers will face Minford, a 2-0 winner over New Boston on Wednesday, in the district semifinals Saturday in Ironton. The Falcons will make their first district tournament appearance since 2011.
SOUTH WEBSTER 2, ROCK HILL 1: The Jeeps erased a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Redmen in a Division III sectional tournament game in Pedro, Ohio.
Sam Simpson scored at 9:52 to give Rock Hill a 1-0 lead that stood until the 34:19 mark when Connor Bender scored off an assist by Trae Zimmerman to tie it. Zimmerman scored the winning goal off a pass from Elijah Blake at 47:31 to send South Webster (7-6-5) into the district semifinals at Lynchburg-Clay on Saturday.
Blake Wilson made 11 saves for the Redmen. Jaren Lower stopped three shots for the Jeeps.
SOUTH WEBSTER 1 1 — 2
ROCK HILL 1 0 — 1
RH — Simpson unassisted, 9:52
SW — Bender (Zimmerman assist), 34:19
SW — Zimmerman (Blake assist), 47:31
Shots: SW 13, RH 4. Saves: SW 3 (Lower), RH 11 (Wilson). Corner kicks: SW 12, RH 1.
WHEELERSBURG 17, PIKETON 0: Aaron Jolly scored six goals and became the Pirates’ all-time leading scorer in a clobbering of the visiting Red Streaks in a Division III Southeast Sectional Tournament final at Ed Miller Stadium.
Jolly assisted Braxton Sammons just 28 seconds into the match for the winning goal. Jolly’s third goal was the 110th of his career and moved him past Bryan Craft, who owned the record since 2004.Chris Shiepis scored three goals.
Wheelersburg entertains Lucasville Valley in the district semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.
POINT PLEASANT 5, RAVENSWOOD 0: Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy scored three goals in the second half to break open the Class AA-A, Region IV, Section 1 tournament semifinal game at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Colton Young scored the winning goal in the 17th minute. Eight minutes later, Jalen Reed scored to make it 2-0. Luke Pinkerton earned the shutout in goal.
Point Pleasant (12-4-4) plays host to Sissonville at 3 p.m. Saturday in the sectional championship game.
Girls soccer
RUSSELL 1, EAST CARTER 0: The Red Devils (5-8-2) won the 16th Region championship for the 13th time with a shutout of the Raiders in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Lena Blanke scored in the 19th minute to send East Carter (11-1-1) home.
Russell will entertain either Estill County or Perry County Central on Saturday.
Volleyball
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, ATHENS 0: The fifth-seeded Blue Angels (20-3) swept the 12th-seeded Bulldogs (7-13) 25-3, 25-4, 25-20 in a Division II sectional tournament semifinal in Centenary, Ohio.
Regan Wilcoxon scored 22 points and issued 30 assists to lead Gallia Academy, which plays at No. 4 seed Vinton County Saturday in the sectional finals. Bailey Barnette scored 19. Maddy Petro made 14 kills. Jenna Harrison contributed 23 digs.
MINFORD 3, ROCK HILL 0: Ally Coriell made 12 kills to help the host Falcons defeat the Redwomen 25-8, 25-12, 25-6 in a Division III sectional semifinal.
Minford advances to the sectional championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Zane Trace.
VINTON COUNTY 3, MEIGS 0: The fourth-seeded Vikings defeated the 13th-seeded Marauders for the third time this season, this match in the Division II sectional semifinals in McArthur, Ohio.
Vinton County won 25-14, 25-14, 25-19 to advance to the sectional championship game vs. No. 5 seed Gallia Academy Saturday at home.
Football
FORFEITURES: Poca and Herbert Hoover picked up forfeited victories over Scott on Wednesday.
The Skyhawks canceled games with the Dots on Tuesday and the Huskies on Friday because of a low number of available players.
CAPITAL SHUT DOWN: A member of Capital’s football team tested positive for COVID-19 and the program is shut down through Nov. 4.
The Cougars’ home game with Hurricane on Friday and contest Oct. 30 at St. Albans were canceled. Hurricane replaced Capital with Winfield for Friday.