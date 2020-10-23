IRONTON -- Emma Whaley sparked Ironton St. Joe to a 7-1 victory over West Union Thursday, scoring three goals in the Division III, Southeast Sectional championship game.
Lydia Sheridan scored twice and Laiken Unger and Addie Philabaum each found the net once. Unger made two assists. Audrey Sutton, Whaley and Sheridan issued one assist apiece.
Riley Daniels made one save to earn the victory, allowing only Molly Fuller's late goal.
The Flyers will visit North Adams at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal contest.
WEST UNION 0 1 -- 1
IRONTON ST. JOE 5 2 -- 7
ISJ -- Unger (Sutton assist)
ISJ -- Whaley (Sheridan assist)
ISJ -- Whaley (Unger assist)
ISJ -- Sheridan unassisted
ISJ -- Whaley (Unger assist)
ISJ -- Sheridan unassisted
ISJ -- Whaley (Philabaum assist)
WU -- Fuller unassisted
MINFORD 1, ROCK HILL 0: Haley Knore scored just fewer than three minutes into overtime to lift the Falcons to a victory over the Redwomen in a Division III, Southeast Sectional final in Pedro, Ohio.
The goal was Knore's 30th of the season, a school single-season record, and 34th of her career.
Neveah Porter made 10 saves for Minford (7-6-3), which advances to the district semifinals against Lynchburg-Clay on Tuesday. Aleigha Matney made nine saves for Rick Hill (11-3-2).
PRESTONSBURG 5, LAWRENCE COUNTY 1: Lauren Johnson and Kadynce Hackworth each scored twice as the Blackcats beat the Bulldogs in the 15th Region championship game.
Anna Burchett scored one goal and issued one assist for Prestonsburg. Chloe Collins handed out two assists. and Shae Robinson one. Alivia Stone made six saves.
WHEELERSBURG 3, SOUTH POINT 1: The Pirates (13-3-1) scored twice in the second half to defeat the Pointers in a Division III Southeast Sectional final at Ed Miller Stadium.
Bella Miller scored off a Laney Eller rebound 12:03 into the match for a 1-0 Wheelersburg lead. Jocelyn Tilley scored off an assist from Annie Corriell at 43:03. Corriell scored at 61:34. Brynley Preston made seven saves for the Pirates.
The Pointers broke up the shutout with a goal off a penalty kick at 76:28.
No. 2 Wheelersburg will entertain No. 7 Fairfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifnal.
Boys soccer
CABELL MIDLAND 2, SPRING VALLEY 1: The Knights defeated the Timberwolves in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 finals and move on to regional tournament play.
GALLIA ACADEMY 7, PORTSMOUTH WEST 1: Brody Wilt scored three goals to help the third-seeded Blue Devils (14-1-2) to a triumph over the No. 14 seed Senators (4-7-2) in a Division II, Southeast Sectional title contest in Centenary, Ohio.
Wilt gave Gallia Academy a 1-0 lead at 24:31, but Portsmouth West quickly tied it. Just 3:07 later, Wilt scored the winning goal off an assist by Dalton Vanco.
Evan Stapleton scored on a corner-kick assist from Vanco 1:24 into the second half to boost the lead to 3-1. Body Wamsley, Wilt and Colton Roe followed with quick scores to make it 6-1. Vanco's goal at 61:30 set the score.
Bryson Miller made seven saves for the Blue Devils, who play host to sixth-seeded Greenfield McClain on Wednesday in the district semifinals.
ASHLAND 2, EAST CARTER 1: The Tomcats defeated the defending 16th Region champion Raiders in Cannonsburg, Kentucky, to claim their first region title since 2013.
Drew Clark scored to give Ashland (9-5-1) a 1-0 lead early in the second half, only to see East Carter (9-4-1) tie it on Patrick McDavid's free kick in the 51st minute. Ashland won it on a goal by Luke Stahler.
The Tomcats will entertain Perry County Central in a semi-state round Saturday.
Volleyball
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 3, SOUTH GALLIA 0: The host and fourth-seeded Titans (14-4) swept the Rebels 25-6, 25-9, 25-16 to win their eighth consecutive Division IV sectional championship and 11th in 12 years.
Portsmouth Notre Dame will entertain No. 13 seed Paint Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district semifinals.
Ava Hassel led the Titans with 13 assists and 10 kills. Claire Detwiller added 18 assists. Madison Brown contributed 12 digs.
BOYD COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 1: The Lions won their third consecutive 64th district championship with a 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19 win over the Volleycats.
The victory was Boyd County's 13th in a row. Both teams advance to the 16th Region Tournament next week at West Carter.
Audrey Biggs made 16 kills and Carly Mullins 14.
RUSEELL 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: The Red Devils (16-2) won their fourth straight 63rd District title with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-13 triumph over the Musketeers (5-15).
Russell will take a 12-match winning streak into the 16th Region Tournament.
SOUTH WEBSTER 3, GREEN 0: Bella Claxon made 13 kills and Kendall Bender issued 13 assists to lead the host Jeeps to a 25-7, 25-13, 25-6 sweep of the Bobcats in a Division IV sectional final.
Faith Maloney made 10 kills and Graci Claxon 10 digs for South Webster (19-1), which will play host to Western-Pike in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.