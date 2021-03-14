HUNTINGTON -- Jimmy Mahlmeister of Ironton St. Joe shared Southern Ohio Conference defensive player of the year honors with New Boston's Chase Clark.
The award was part of the All-SOC boys basketball team, which featured New Boston's Kyle Sexton as player of the year and the Tigers' Adam Cox as coach of the year in Division I.
The first team also included Ironton St. Joe's J. C. Damron; Luke Leith of Symmes Valley; Levi Sampson of Green; Tanner Voiers and De’Von Jones of New Boston; Johnathan Strickland and Dylan Seison of Portsmouth Notre Dame; Kolten Miller of Western-Pike; Shaden Malone of Portsmouth Clay and Austin Baughman of Sciotoville East.
The second team featured Jackson Rowe and Matt Sherdian of Ironton St. Joe; Drew Scherer and Eli Patterson of Symmes Valley; Ethan Huffman and Levi Singleton of Green; Clark and Grady Jackson of New Boston; Caleb Nichols of Portsmouth Notre Dame; Noah Whitt and Colton Montgomery of Western-Pike; Clay Cottle of Portsmouth Clay; and Landehn Pernell of Sciotoville East.
In boys Division II, Trey Robertson of Waverly was player of the year and his teammate Mark Stulley defender of the year. Steven Ater of Wheelersburg and Caleb McClanahan of Portsmouth West shared coach of the year honors.
The first team included, Matthew Miller, J.J. Truitt and Carter McCorkle of Wheelersburg; Zeke Brown of Waverly; Luke Howard and Rodney Moore of Portsmouth West; Trenton Zimmerman of Minford; George Arnett of Lucasville Valley; Brycen Carver pf Northwest; Trae Zimmerman of South Webster; Neil Leist of Eastern-Pike and Landon Hines of Oak Hill.
The second team featured, Eli Swords and Kenny Sanderlin of Wheelersburg; Stulley and Will Futhey of Waverly; Noah Coleman of Portsmouth West; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis and Skyler Knore of Minford; Jace Copley and Ty Perkins of Lucasville Valley; Connor Lintz of Northwest; Cam Carpenter of South Webster; Dillion Mattox of, Eastern-Pike and Braylon Howell of Oak Hill
Player of the year Ava Hassel and league top defender Claire Dettwiller, and coach of the the year J.D. McKenzie, all of Portsmouth Notre Dame, headed the girls Division I squad, which also included Titan Isabel Cassidy.
Morgan Lyons and Desiree Simpson of Symmes Valley were joined on the team by Kasey Kimbler and Kame Sweeney from Green; Bella Whaley from Ironton St. Joe; Shelby Easter and MacKenzie Whitley from New Boston; Brooklyn Tackett from Western-Oike; Mia Caldwell from Sciotoville East; and Shaley Munion from Portsmouth Clay.
The second team includes, Jenna Malone and Kylee Thompson from Symmes Valley; Anna Knapp from Green; Emma Whaley and Emilee Blankenship from Ironton St. Joe; Annie Dettwiller and Kamryn Bradford from Portsmouth Notre Dame; Dylan O’Rourke from New Boston; Kenzi Ferneau and Alyssa Marhoover from Western-Pike; Savannah Dingess from Sciotoville East; and Kat Cochran from Portsmouth Clay.
In Division II, Kaylee Darnell of Wheelersburg was player of the year. Haidyn Wamsley of Northwest and Livi Shonkwiler of Minford were co-defensive players of the year, and Dusty Spradlin of Wheelersburg coach of the year.
Joining Darnell, Wamsley and Shinkwiler on the first team were, Ellie Kallner and Alaina Keeney from Wheelersburg; Eden Cline and Lexi Deaver from Portsmouth West; Zoiee Smith and Paige Carter from Waverly; Val Copas from Northwest; Chloe Chambers from Oak Hill; Bri Claxon from South Webster; Abby Cochenour from Eastern-Pike; and Haley Whitt from Lucasville Valley.
Making the second team were Makenna Wheeler and Lauren Jolly from Wheelersburg; Emma Sayre and Charlie Jo Howard from Portsmouth West; Carli Knight from Waverly; Ava Jenkins from Northwest; Brooke Howard and Olivia Clarkson from Oak Hill; Faith Maloney and Skylar Zimmerman from South Webster; Kynedi Davis from Minford; Addison Cochenour from Eastern-Pike; and Madison Montgomery from Lucasville Valley.