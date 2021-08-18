SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Ironton St. Joe defeated South Point 3-1 in girls high school during a steady rain Tuesday at Alumni Stadium.
The Flyers (1-0) took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute when Aubrey Sutton scored off a pass from Laiken Unger off a corner kick. Bella Whaley scored two minutes before halftime to make it 2-0.
The Pointers pulled within 2-1 on a goal by Elaysia Wilburn at 57:29, but Chloe Sheridan scored on a header off an assist by Whaley to set the score. Wilburn’s goal was the only shot on goal South Point made.
Volleyball
ASHALND 3, RACELAND 0: The VolleyCats defeated the host Rams 25-17, 25-9, 25-16.
Reagan Mackie led Raceland with 18 digs. Abby Tanner made 13 digs.
GREENUP COUNTY 3, LEWIS COUNTY 1: Caroline Adkins made 22 kills to help the Musketeers (1-1) defeat the Lions (0-1) 20-25, 25-21, 21-15, 27-25, in Lloyd, Kentucky.
MaKenna Munn added 15 assists, nine kills and seven digs for Greenup County. Courtney Stephens had 12 digs and Stephanie Zaph 12 assists.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 1: The Golden Eagles improved to 2-0 with a 25-18, 25-22, 28-30, 25-16 victory over the Bulldogs (0-2) in Louisa, Kentucky.
FAIRVIEW 3, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: The Eagles defeated the Royals 25-16, 25-12, 25-15 in Ashland in the opener for both teams.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.