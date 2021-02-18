IRONTON -- On a night when bad weather led to most games being postponed or canceled, Ironton St. Joe played and won.
Bella Whaley scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Flyers (5-14) to a 56-44 victory over Southern (1-16) Wednesday in a high school girls Division IV sectional tournament basketball game at the Family Life Center.
Emma Whaley scored 12 points for Ironton St. Joe. Laiken Unger scored 10 points. Kayla Evans paced the Tornadoes with 16 points. Kassidy Chaney chipped in 10 points.
The Flyers play for the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Trimble (12-3).
SOUTHERN 15 6 11 5 -- 37: Adkins 0, Smith 2, Shaver 2, Evans 16, Barber 0, Chaney 10, Smith 0, Allen 5.
IRONTON ST. JOE 8 11 14 13 -- 46: E. Whaley 12, B. Whaley 19, Blankenship 2, Unger 10, Damron 2, Sheridan 1.
WHEELERSBURG 45, PORTSMOUTH WEST 38: Alaina Keeney scored 12 points and Kaylee Darnell added nine points and 10 rebounds to help the host Pirates defeat the Senators in a Division III sectional tournament final.
Makenna Walker scored 10 points for Wheelersburg (16-2), which entertains New Lexington (17-3), a 51-47 winner over Fairfield, Wednesday in the first round of the district tournament.
Lexi Deaver led Portsmouth West (12-7) with 11 points.
Boys
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 56, IRONTON ST. JOE 44: The Titans outscored the Flyers 27-12 in the fourth quarter to rally for a victory over the visiting Flyers.
Jonathan Strickland scored 15 points to lead Portsmouth Notre Dame (9-7 overall, 5-4 Southern Ohio Conference), which which trailed 32-29 after three quarters. Carter Campbell, and Caleb Nichols scored 11 points for the Titans. J.C. Damron scored 24 points to pace Ironton St. Joe (9-5, 6-4), which is scheduled to play host to Symmes Valley on Friday.
IRONTON ST. JOE 14 8 10 12 -- 44: Rowe 0, Whaley 0, Sheridan 6, Damron 24, Johnson 3, M. Mahlmeister 3, J. Mahlmeister 7, Weber 2, Salisbury 0.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 13 7 9 27 -- 56: Campbell 11, Powell 6, Nichols 11, Webb 0, Sparks 2, Zhenj 2, Clark 0, Seison 4, Strickland 15, Kammer 5