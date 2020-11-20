HUNTINGTON -- Ironton St. Joe nearly could field an All-Southern Ohio Conference boys high school soccer team all by itself.
Eight Flyers were named All-SOC first unit. Bryce Balestra, J.C. Damron, Jimmy Mahlmeister, Jackson Rowe, Max Weber, Michael Mahlmeister and Matthew Sheridan made the squad from SOC Division I champion St. Joe. Will Whaley, Zachary Johnson and Bryson Burcham were Flyers on the second team.
Balestra was named the league's offensive player of the year and Jimmy Mahlmeister the circuit's top defender. St. Joe's Mike Balestra was selected coach of the year.
The rest of the first team featured, A.J. Johnson, Bryce Smart and R.J. Holbrook of Lucasville Valley; Tanner Voiers, Austin Gosselin, Kyle Sexton and Dalton Jackson of New Boston; and Shaden Malone, Clay Cottle and Jaymes Jones of Portsmouth Clay.
The second team included, Wesley Holbrook and Colt Buckle of Lucasville Valley; Brady Voiers and Preston Jackson of New Boston; and Jaden Jessee and Nate Penn of Portsmouth Clay.
Ironton St. Joe placed two players -- Emma Whaley and Laiken Unger -- on the girls first team and two more -- Chloe Sheridan and Isabelle Whaley -- on the second unit.
Five players -- Laney Eller, Ellie Kallner, Jocelyn Tilley, Annie Coriell and Brynley Preston -- from Wheelersburg made the first team. Also earning first-team honors were, Olivia Chambers from Northwest; Preslee Jenkins and Haven Hileman from Portsmouth West; Lucie Ashkettle from Lucasville Valley; Haley Knore, Autumn Picklesimer and Mychal Cron from Minford; and Loren Moran, Zoiee Smith, Michaela Rhoades, Amelia Willis, Alexis Murphy, Kylie Smith and Lydia Brown from Waverly.
The second team featured Olivia Purcell, Taygan Staggs and Kylan Darnell of Wheelersburg; Hacklynn Burchett of Northwest; Allison Cooper of Portsmouth West; Nevaeh Porter and Bailey Howard of Minford; and Lauren Murphy, Emma Davis and Delani Teeters of Waverly.
Moran and Smith was named co-offensive players of the year, while Rhoades took top defensive honors. Chris Murphy of Waverly was picked as coach of the year.