IRONTON — Freshman goalkeeper Riley Daniels made 12 saves to lead Ironton St. Joe to a surprising 3-2 victory over Wheelersburg Monday in high school girls soccer.
The Flyers (7-3 overall, 4-3 Southern Ohio Conference) took a 1-0 lead when Emma Whaley scored unassisted at 30:22. Lydia Sheridan made it 2-0 with a goal off a Whaley assist at 33:38.
The Pirates (2-2, 2-2) came back to tie on goals by Laney Eller, but Whaley netted the game winner at 69:47 to cement the upset.
IRONTON ST. JOE 1 2 — 3
WHEELERSBURG 0 2 — 2
ISJ — Whaley unassisted
ISJ — Sheridan (Whaley assist)
W — Eller unassisted
W — Eller unassisted
ISJ — Whaley unassisted
ROCK HILL 2, MINFORD 2: Briana Reynolds scored twice to help the Redwomen tie the home-standing Falcons.
Reynolds gave Rock Hill a 1-0 lead off a direct kick at 37:30. Minford’s Haley Knore tied it 12 minutes later with a goal off an assist by Autumn Picklesimer. Emma Scott assisted Reynolds at 28:10 for a 2-1 lead, but Emily Conn scored off a rebound to tie it.
Aleigh Matney made eight saves for the Redwomen. Nevaeh Porter saved seven shots for the Falcons.
Boys soccer
MINFORD 5, ROCK HILL 1: Skyler Knore scored off a pass from Zane Miller for the winning goal in the Falcons victory over the visiting Redmen.
Zane Miller gave Minford (5-2-1) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute, but five minutes later Tyson Lewis scored for Rock Hill to tie it. A mere 11 seconds later, Knore broke the tie. Sam Tieman scored twice and Adam Crank once.
Volleyball
SYMMES VALLEY 3, SOUTH POINT 1: The Vikings (6-5) lost the first set 27-25, but rallied to win the next three to defeat the Pointers (2-8) in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Symmes Valley won the final three sets 25-19, 25-16, 25-15.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 3, PORTSMOUTH 2: The Senators won the deciding set 15-13 to defeat the Trojans.
Portsmouth West (6-5) won the opener 25-23, before falling 25-27 in the second set. The Senators claimed set three 25-11, but Portsmouth took the fourth 28-26.
Maelyn Howell executed 15 kills and Eden Cline 14 for Portsmouth West. Emma Sayre made 22 digs. For Portsmouth, Maddie Perry recorded 17 digs and 15 kills. Sydney Tackett and Olivia Dickinson each made 10 kills. Olivia Ramey had 11 assists and 11 digs. Curbee Morris issued 10 assists.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, JACKSON 1: Regan Wilcoxon scored 17 points to help the Blue Angels to a hard-fought 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 road win over the Ironwomen.
Jenna Harrison scored 12 points for Gallia Academy (11-2).
WHEELERSBURG 3, ZANE TRACE 0: The Pirates swept the Pioneers 25-18, 25-11, 25-18.
Emily Boggs made 12 kills and Kylee Barney 11 for Wheelersburg. Lyndsay Heimbach contributed 11 digs. Kaylee Darnell scored 12 points and made 10 digs. Lauren Jolly had 35 assists. Kiera Kennard scored 16 points.
GREEN 3, ROCK HILL 0: The Bobcats (4-5) rolled 25-16, 25-17, 25-16 as Alex Smith handed out 24 assists.
Grace Daniels and Kame Sweeney each made 11 kills for Green.
MARIETTA 3, MEIGS 1: The host Pioneers defeated the Marauders 25-9 27-25, 23-25, 25-21.
Andrea Mahr led Meigs (3-5) with nine points.
Cross country
BELPRE INVITATIONAL: Gallia Academy’s Sarah Watts ran 19:22.31 to win the meet by more than five seconds over Natalie Boyer of Fisher Catholic and 94 other runners.
Athens won the 11-team girls event with 60 points, 26 ahead of second-place Marietta. Gallia Academy was ninth. Warren took the boys title with 60 points, outdistancing 10 other teams, including runner-up Fisher Catholic. South Gallia placed eighth and Gallia Academy 10th.
AARON REED INVITATIONAL: Miami Trace won the boys championship and Huntington Ross took the girls title in the race at Southeastern High School.
The Panthers boys finished with 75 points to top runner-up Leesburg Fairfield by 11. River Valley finished with 183 points and Raiders’ standout Cody Wooten placed eighth in 18:31.30. Cohen Frost of Leesburg Fairfield topped the 141-runner field in 16:52.03.
In the girls division, Huntington Ross finished with 79 points, edging second-place Zane Trace by six. River Valley had 221 points. Mya Toole of North Adams won the individual title in the 1119-girl field, cross then finish line in 20:02.66. Geneve Baril of Greenfield McClain was second in 20:04.82 and River Valley’s Lauren Twyman third in 20:08.02.
Golf
FAIRLAND 158, CHESAPEAKE 165: Landon Roberts shot 2-under-par 34 to lead the Dragons to a win over the Panthers in a match at the Esquire Golf Club.
Clayton Thomas backed Roberts with a 37 and was followed on Fairland’s card by Kyle Sloan with a 43 and Alex Rogers with a 44. Jacob Lemley led Chesapeake with a 36, followed by Christian Hall with a 39, Jackson Stephens with a 42 and Carter Collins with a 48.
ATHENS WINS TVC OHIO: The Bulldogs (36-0) won the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title with a score of 157 at the Meigs Golf Course.
Alexander finished second at 179, followed by Meigs at 187, Wellston at 203, Vinton County at 208, River Valley with 218 and Nelsonville-York with no team score.
Ben Pratt of Athens won medalist honors with a 2-over-par 36.