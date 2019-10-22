Ironton St. Joe no longer fields a football program, but the Flyers hold on to glorious memories made from 1925 through 1992.
Long the smallest football–playing school in Ohio, Ironton St. Joe shocked southeastern Ohio in 1969 when it won the Ohio Valley Conference championship. The Flyers were picked to finish last in the league in a pre-season poll, but went 6-0-1 in the conference and 6-3-1 overall.
Last week, 19 of the 31 members of the team reunited in Ironton for the 50th anniversary of the team’s conference championship season. Also attending was then-Ironton St. Joe head coach Bob Lutz, who went 20-8-1 in three seasons there before moving on to Ironton High School, where he coached for 29 years and finished with a record of 381–91–5, making him the all-time winningest coach in Ohio and 17th nationally.
SENIOR SENDOFF: Grace Christian’s boys soccer senior night was just that.
The Soldiers defeated Lincoln County 3-0 and all three of the team’s seniors – Colin Conley, Elijah Spurlock and Tomi Olajide – scored.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Wheelersburg football standout Makya Matthews visited Ohio University last week. … Wayne girls basketball star Kaeli Ross visited Georgetown College. … Boyd County girls basketball standout Harley Paynter visited Morehead State University on Tuesday. …
South Point offensive lineman Grant Gifford and Raceland wide receiver/defensive back Nathan Cox received a preferred walk-on offers from Eastern Kentucky University. … Greenup County golfer Brett Bentley committed to Shawnee State University. … Gallia Academy running back James Armstrong visited Bowling Green on Saturday.
Parkersburg Catholic tennis player Marie Discini committed to St. Francis (Pennsylvania) University. … South Point basketball star Emilee Whitt signed with WVU Tech. … Martin County (formerly Sheldon Clark) 6-foot-10 junior basketball center Trey James visited Xavier University on Saturday. ... Cabell Midland linebacker Tierdin Berry visited Glenville State College on Saturday.
FOOTBALL FEATS: Northwest sophomore Brayden Campbell tied an Ohio High School Athletic Association record for touchdowns in a game with nine Friday in the Mohawks’ 67-32 victory over Green. Campbell scored on runs of 69, 13, 13, 34, 8, 44, 59, 11, 10 and one yard. He tied the record set by Mount Gilead’s Jonah Barnett in 2016, Tiffin Columbian’s Cliff Miller in 2014 and Canfield’s Kimu Kim in 2013.
South Gallia’s Kyle Northup carried a whopping 47 times for 296 yards and two touchdowns Friday in the Rebels’ 18-12 loss to Wahama. East Carter edged Greenup County 30-29 Friday to secure its first winning season since 2005. Chapmanville defeated Wayne 7-6 Friday, marking the Tigers’ first victory over the Pioneers since 1991, a span of 15 games.
Buffalo beat Tolsia 13-6 Friday for its first victory ever over the Rebels. Point Pleasant’s 40-21 loss to Louisville (Ohio) Friday gave the Big Blacks their first three-game losing streak since 2006. Raceland scored 41 points in the first quarter Friday in a 69-6 win over Fairview.
Former University High quarterback Lofan Holgorsen passed for 123 yards and one touchdown in his first start with the University of Houston Saturday and helped the Cougars to a 24-17 victory over Connecticut.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton girls basketball coach Doug Graham is the new vice president of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. … Greenup County will entertain cross-Ohio River rival Green in the Mike Scott Classic Jan. 11, 2020. Scott starred with the Musketeers and later played at Wake Forest University and the University of Kentucky. … Because Portsmouth Clay used an ineligible player, Ironton St. Joe has been declared the Southern Ohio Conference boys soccer champions. Kudos to Clay for reporting the infraction. … Former West Carter star Ben Jordan, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound baseball pitcher has joined the University of Kentucky’s basketball team as a walk-on. ... Northwest won its first district boys cross country title in school history Saturday.