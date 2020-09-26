ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jackson Rowe and Elijah Rowe each scored Saturday to pace Ironton St. Joe to a 4-0 victory over Fairland at Jim Mayo Memorial Field in Rome Township, Ohio.
J.C. Damron and Zach Johnson also found the net for the Flyers. Jimmy Mahlmeister stopped eight shots to earn the shutout.
Johnson scored at 12:33 and Elijah Rowe followed at 14:20 as Ironton St. Joe took a 2-0 lead. Damron made it 3-0 with a goal off an assist from Bryce Balestra at 29:21. Balestra assisted Jackson Rowe, who scored on a header at 51:43.
IRONTON ST. JOE 3 1 — 4
FAIRLAND 0 0 — 0
ISJ — Johnson unassisted, 12:33
ISJ — E. Rowe unassisted, 14:20
ISJ — Damron (Balestra assist), 29:21
ISJ — J. Rowe (Balestra assist), 51:43.
Girls soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE 4, FAIRLAND 1: Laiken Unger scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Flyers to a victory over the Dragons Saturday afternoon at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Emma Whaley started the scoring with a goal at 14:02 to give Ironton St. Joe the lead. Unger then assisted Aubrey Sutton at 18:17 to make it 2-0.
After an own goal brought Fairland within 2-1, Unger added goals at 67:46 and 71:57 to set the score.
Riley Daniels saved 11 shots for the Flyers. Jordy Taylor stopped 13 shots for the Dragons.
IRONTON ST. JOE 2 2 — 4
FAIRLAND 1 0 — 1
ISJ — E. Whaley unassisted, 14:02
ISJ — Sutton (Unger assist), 18:17
F — own goal, 21:12
ISJ — Unger unassisted, 67:46
ISJ — Unger unassisted, 71:57
Volleyball
WHEELERSBURG 3, PORTSMOUTH WEST 0: Lauren Jolly handed out 28 assists to lead the Pirates (9-1 overall, 7-1 Southern Ohio Conference) to a sweep of the Senators.
Wheelersburg won 25-8, 25-4, 25-11. Kiera Kennard scored 15 points, Jaiden Missler 13 and Kaylee Darnell 11.
Cross country
BIDWELL, Ohio — Lauren Twyman of River Valley won the girls individual title of the Skyline Bowling River Valley Invitational cross country meet Saturday.
Twyman finished in 20:55.14 to edge New Lexington’s Sydney Hambel, who cross the finish line in 21:00.18. Olivia Mayers and Emily Reynolds of Vinton County were third and fourth, respectively, with Kaylor Offenberger of Waterford fifth in the 61-runner field.
Vinton County won the team title with 29 points. Warren was second with 44, followed by South Webster with 99, River Valley with 105, Oak Hill with 122 and Belpre with 125.
Eli Fullerton of Belpre won the boys race in 17:02.98, besting teammate and runner-up Blake Rodgers by nearly 44 seconds. Brennan Perdue of Warren was third, Garrett Frazee of South Gallia fourth and Matthew Rauch of Warren fifth in the field of 84 runners.
Warren won the team title with 33 points. Belpre was second with 53, followed by Vinton County with 86, Rock Hill with 98, River Valley with 160, Oak Hill with 180, South Gallia with 181, Symmes Valley with 219, Waterford with 220 and South Webster with 223.