IRONTON — When New Boston was forced to pull out of its boys high school soccer game with Ironton St. Joe Thursday, Fairland took the Tigers’ place.
The Flyers (12-2) were grateful the Dragons stepped in, but still handed Fairland a 6-0 loss. The shutout was Ironton St. Joe’s seventh of the season as Jimmy Mahlmeister made nine saves.
Ryan Payne scored two goals and assisted on two others. Zach Roach, J.C. Damron, Zachary Johnson and Jackson Rowe scored one goal apiece. Damron also made two assists.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 2, HUNTINGTON HIGH 0: Goalkeeper Kevin Tiffey recorded his 10th shutout of the season as the defending state champion Patriots (15-0) edged the Highlanders at Scotland Yard.
E.J. Davis and Robbie Nunley accounted for the goals.
SISSONVILLE 1, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0: Carson Boggs scored the only goal off an assist by Wyatt Ervin in the win for the Indians.
Trevor Fabor had 14 saves in the shutout.
GALLIA ACADEMY 6, CHESAPEAKE 1: The Blue Devils beat the Panthers in Centenary, Ohio, to clinch to Ohio Valley Conference championship.
Maddux Camden gave the Blue Devils (9-3-1 overall, 9-0 OVC) the lead at the 5:25 mark and Keagan Daniels followed shortly after with the game-winning goal. Seth Nelson made it 3-0 at 28:14.
After Chesapeake scored, Emmanuel Valadez made it 4-1, then assisted Brody Wilt for a 5-1 lead. Nelson set the score off an assist by Valadez at 76:53.
POINT PLEASANT 7, BELPRE 0: Adam Veroski and Colten Young scored two goals each as the big Blacks (6-3-5) pounded the Golden Eagles (4-9).
Luke Pinkerton, Garrett Hatten and Cohen Yates also scored.
Hunter Bonecutter and Pinkerton combined in goal for the shutout.
CAPITAL 1, HURRICANE 1: The visiting Cougars (5-10-2) surprisingly tied the Redskins (12-1-3).
Aneli Nnache put Hurricane up 1-0 just 3:24 into the game, but Capital tied it on a goal by Nick Ihnat at 43:01. Jayden Mitchell made six saves for Capital. Marshall University commit Nick Eskins saved four shots.
Girls
GALLIA ACADEMY 1, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Blue Angels edged the Panthers in Centenary, Ohio, to remain tied with Rock Hill for first place in the OVC.
Gallia Academy (9-5-1 overall, 6-1 OVC) outshot Chesapeake 24-1, with Kyrsten Sanders’ shot finding the net 10 minutes into the contest.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 1, HUNTINGTON HIGH 0: Sophomore Linsey Hackney scored off an assist from Kalissa Lacy in the first half, providing the only goal of the game for the Patriots in the home win at Trace Fork.
Mary Lyle Smith recorded the shutout for GW, making four saves. The Patriots (9-3).
HURRICANE 7, CAPITAL 0: Bailey Fisher netted six goals in lifting the Redskins to the easy win over the Cougars in Charleston.
Lauren Dye scored the other goals for Hurricane (16-0) and Dani Ray had two assists and Olivia Bird earned the shutout. Abbie Robinson had 16 saves for Capital (2-10-1).