IRONTON — Ironton St. Joe (3-2) celebrated Senior Night by walloping Portsmouth Clay 8-0 Wednesday in boys high school soccer.
Elijah Rowe scored four goals and Zachary Johnson two. Wesley Neal and Landon Rowe each chipped in a goal. Johnson also contributed four assists, Brady Medinger had two and Aiden Deboarde and Landon Rowe each issued one.
Girls soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE 11, PORTSMOUTH WEST 0: The Flyers outshot the host Senators 40-4 in a rout.
Addie Philabaun, Chloe Sheridan, Laiken Unger, Bella Whaley scored two goals apiece. Sami Anderson, Riley Daniels and Aubrey Sutton scored one apiece.
SISSONVILLE 3, POINT PLEASANT 3: Amelia Compston scored two goals and issued one assist to help the Indians tie the visiting Big Blacks. Zailee Roberts also scored for Sissonville (7-0-1). Lydia Oxley made 18 saves. Reece Oliver, Madelyn Call and Katie Hughes scored for Point Pleasant.
Volleyball
SOUTH WEBSTER 3, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: The Jeeps (8-1) swept the Blue Angels 25-13, 25-23, 25-14 as Bri Claxon made 14 kills. Grace Claxon added 17 digs and Skylar Zimmerman 11. Bella Claxon had 28 assists.
TRIMBLE 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: The Tomcats (8-1) swept the Raiders 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 in Bidwell, Ohio. River Valley fell to 2-6.
PORTSMOUTH 3, SOUTH GALLIA 1: Madison Perry made 15 kills and Olivia Dickerson 10 as the Trojans beat the Rebels 25-22, 25-21, 11-25, 25-16 in Mercerville, Ohio.
LOGAN 3, MEIGS 0: The Chieftains beat the visiting Marauders 25-18, 25-23, 25-17. Meigs (4-5) was led by Andrea Mahr with 18 assists and nine points. Mallory Hawley had 17 digs and 10 kills.
Tennis
PND 3, WHEELERSBURG 2: Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-1) won all three singles matches to edge the Pirates (9-1). Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney, and Emma Brinkman and Hailee Corona won doubles matches for Wheelersburg.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Poca’s football game at North Marion is canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Symmes Valley at Fayetteville-Perry, and Portsmouth at Gallia Academy also were canceled. Portsmouth picked up a game with Waverly to replace the Blue Devils.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statistician may report the results of high school sporting events by e-mailing HDSports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.