AID, Ohio -- Ironton St. Joe scored all its runs in the top of the fourth inning of a 4-1 victory over Symmes Valley in high school baseball on Tuesday.
The Flyers (11-4 overall, 8-2 Southern Ohio Conference) combined four hits and a hit batter to take a 4-0 lead. Winning pitcher Jackson Rowe made the lead stand up as he tossed a six-hitter, struck out nine and walked one.
Blake Stuntebeck's sacrifice fly scored Jimmy Mahlmeister in the first. Michael Mahlmesiter singled home Elijah Rowe. J.C. Damron then singled in Jackson Rowe. Brady Medinger's base hit drove in Michael Mahlmeister.
In the bottom of the first, Levi Best and Caden Brammer smacked back-to-back doubles for the Vikings' lone run.
Jimmy Mahlmesiter and Damron each went 3 for 3. Medinger was 2 for 3. For Symmes Valley, Brammer went 2 for 3.
IRONTON ST. JOE 400 000 0 -- 4 10 2
SYMMES VALLEY 100 000 0 -- 1 6 0
J. Rowe and M. Mahlmeister; Renfroe, Webb and Strow.
Hitting: (ISJ) J. Mahlmeister 3-3, Damron 3-3, Medinger 2-3; (SV) Brammer 2-4 2B, Webb 2B.
GALLIA ACADEMY 6, PORTSMOUTH 2: The Blue Devils (11-9 overall, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference) raced to a 5-0 to defeat the Trojans in Centenary, Ohio.
Colton Roe struck out seven and allowed three hits to pick up the win. Roe and Dalton Mershon each had two hits, with Mershon driving in two runs.
RIVER VALLEY 9, WELLSTON 7: Joel Horner's two-RBI single with two out in the top of the eighth gave the Raiders a triumph over the host Rockets.
Mason Rhodes singled in Horner and Alex Euton to tie the game 7-7 in the sixth. Dalton Jones went 5 for 5 for River Valley. Horner had three hits and four RBI. Pacey Rainer led Wellston with three hits.
RACELAND 5, RUSSELL 0: Kirk Pence struck out 12 in six innings to lead the Rams (14-4) to a victory over the Red Devils (14-4) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Michael Meade went 2 for 3 for Raceland.
WINFIELD 10, CHAPMANVILLE 0: Brayton Boggs pitched a two-hit shutout as the Generals beat the visiting Tigers. Peyton Stover and Rece Amburgy each drove in two runs. Carter Perry had two hits.
BUFFALO 12, VAN 1: The Bison (7-2) scored 12 runs on just six hits in beating the host Bulldogs. Austin Ervin homered for Buffalo. David Whittington smacked two hits.
Softball
POINT PLEASANT 7, GALLIA ACADEMY 4: The Big Blacks (7-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and beat the Blue Angels (10-14).
Rylee Cochran earned the win. Havin Roush, Emma Harbour and Julia Parson each whacked two hits for Point Pleasant. Roush hit a two-run home run and had three runs batted in. Jenna Harrison and Maddi Meadows each had two hits for Gallia Academy. Meadows drove in two runs.
Tennis
PIRATES SPLIT: Wheelersburg (12-3 overall, 9-3 SOC) defeated Portsmouth West 4-1 and lost by the same score to Waverly.
Pirates Logan Davis and Nathan Sylvia won singles matches against the Senators. Alex Thomas and Preslee Etterling joined Gavin Rase and Alex Meyers in winning doubles matches. Against Waverly, Austin Collier posted Wheelersburg's only win.