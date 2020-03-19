HUNTINGTON — For the first time in his life, Huntington High football coach Billy Seals doesn’t want to see his players in the weight room in the offseason.
That doesn’t, however, mean Seals wants his players playing video games or watching TV all day. Seals has sent out instructions for players to work out as they can, where they can while school is closed because of COVID-19.
“I have had a ton of current players and guys who currently playing college football call me about lifting,” Seals said. “I cannot open the (weight) room for anyone right now. I will post a lift each day and you can possibly find a facility to get a lift in.”
Unfortunately, players’ options became more limited Wednesday when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered the closing of all gyms and fitness facilities. The YMCA in Huntington closed on Wednesday until further notice.
Seals said he desires his players to be active, but, more important, to stay safe. He encouraged them to use precautions against the coronavirus.
“Do not sit around and do nothing,” Seals told his players. “All the hard work you have put in the past 10 weeks will be lost with sitting around for two or three weeks.”
With gyms closing throughout the Tri-State, Seals instructed his players who have nowhere to lift to perform other tasks to help them stay in shape.
“Get out and do some cardio and footwork drills that we do,” Seals said.
Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons, whose program is known for its emphasis on weight training, said the situation is tough. He said when schools were closed he considered other options, but none were good. Salmons said risking the health of a player or someone that youngster came in contact with was not worth the gains of lifting.
“Our offseason is so important,” Salmons said. “The first thought that came to my mind was for us to move it somewhere else and get it in, but you just can’t do that. Everybody is in that situation. If something would happen, it would be awful.”
Salmons gave his players a five-day workout, but acknowledged that some will be able to follow it better than others. Not every player has weights at home and with gyms and even the YMCA shut down, options are limited.
“You have to put football on the back burner sometimes,” Salmons said. “That’s really hard for me. When the kids come back, though, they’ll really appreciate what they have and I think they’ll come back hungry and excited.”