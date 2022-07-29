HUNTINGTON — A member of the Marshall football coaching staff is returning to where he made a name for himself in the NFL — this time, only temporarily and in a vastly different capacity.
Doug Chapman, who starred at running back for the Thundering Herd from 1996-1999 and went on to continue his playing career with the Minnesota Vikings (2000-2003), is now returning to Minnesota for a week while participating in the NFL’s Nunn-Wooten scouting fellowship.
Created by the NFL in January 2015, the fellowship exposes interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting.
The program gives participants a unique glimpse into player personnel by introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club.
Chapman likened the opportunity to, of all things, his wife watching the television show ‘MasterChef.’
“She watches that show to become a better cook,” Chapman said. “Me being in player development and being an analyst here at Marshall, it’s only going to help me improve in what I do in my role by spending a week at the top of top with the biggest of the bigs.”
Chapman returned to Marshall last year as a senior offensive analyst for the Herd under head coach Charles Huff. His career path made two very large circles — each of which involve the Herd and the Minnesota Vikings.
“Marshall’s been very good to me, the Vikings have been very good to me, and my alma mater brought me back home to work with the young students and that has been amazing,” Chapman said. “My first job out of college was playing in the NFL and now my first job is now bringing me back home and is choosing me for this opportunity to learn.”
It’s a bit surreal for Chapman, but a chance he’s ever grateful for.
The eight days he spends in Minnesota will be spent in various aspects of player personnel, including some time with the general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who is in his first season in that position.
“A lot of these fellowships are designed around scouting but each organization is able to tailor it to the individuals they bring in,” said Chapman, who has a great interest in front office operations.
He’s one of three that will be in the fellowship with the Vikings this coming week. Chapman’s journey begins Monday and he’ll return to Huntington at the conclusion of the eight days.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how they do things and I feel like it’s only going to help me in my role, the way I look at my situation and things here, to bring the best to Marshall football,” Chapman said.
At the same time, Chapman knows it’s an opportunity to build his profile in the football administration realm, which could open more doors for him in the future.
“In the majority of situations, it’s who you know and who you can impress and then when that person wants to talk to you, you let them know that you’re capable of doing what they’re looking for,” Chapman said.
He’s looking at the fellowship through the lens of opportunity, realizing that what he learns over the course of the coming week will be applicable to whatever lies ahead in his coaching or administrative career.
“I’m looking forward to going up there and grinding,” Chapman said. “Last time I was in Minnesota, I was wearing a helmet and cleats. This time I’ll be holding a notepad and hanging around the coaching staff. I get fired up just thinking about it.”
Fired up, but not nervous.
“I used to play in front of 98,000 people,” he said. “I don’t get shy. I don’t get nervous about much.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
