HUNTINGTON — A member of the Marshall football coaching staff is returning to where he made a name for himself in the NFL — this time, only temporarily and in a vastly different capacity.

Doug Chapman, who starred at running back for the Thundering Herd from 1996-1999 and went on to continue his playing career with the Minnesota Vikings (2000-2003), is now returning to Minnesota for a week while participating in the NFL’s Nunn-Wooten scouting fellowship.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

