HUNTINGTON — After 20 dormant years, the Marshall's men's track and field program returned to competition Saturday.
Inside the Chris Cline Athletics Complex, the Herd men didn't waste any time snatching a victory as Brett Armbruster, a senior from Barboursville, won the men's mile run with a time of 4:20:96, the first men's running event of the day.
On the women's side, it was a day to remember as well. Coach Jeff Small believes this year's team may be his strongest yet and the performances from several individuals backed that up.
Tyra Thomas set a school record on her way to winning the women's 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.37 seconds and Abby Herring broke her own indoor school record by racing a 4:54.24 in the mile run, good for second place. MaryAnn Adebayo set a new meet record of 18.94 meters in the weight throw and Macie Majoy did the same in the women's pole vault, clearing 3.90 meters.
There was a buzz in the building as the men's team returned to competition, opening with a distance run before the sprints took place. In addition to Armbruster's win in the men's mile, the Herd took the top four spots in the men's 60-meter dash.
Ethan Bowens, a freshman from Wayne, ran a 6.95-second qualifier and shaved his time down to 6.90 to win the event. He was followed by EJ Horton (6.95), Rasheen Ali (6.98) and Jayden Harrison (7.00) who took second, third and fourth place respectively, beating out four runners from the University of Charleston.
Horton, Ali and Harrison, who also play football at Marshall, were three athletes out of seven total that competed for the men's track and field team Saturday who are multi-sport athletes for the Herd.
Jacobie Henderson (football), AJ Turner (football), Eddie Leon (baseball) and Elijah Vogelsong (baseball) also competed in events. Vogelsong was the only non-runner, participating in the weight throw. All others ran in the 60m dash, but didn't qualify for the final.
"I think it can be huge for us and can be huge for the football program to be able to offer that," Small said of the cross-sport athletes, specifically the football players. "I know in the past we've probably missed out on some good football players who wanted to run track, but we didn't have the opportunity to offer that to them."
If there's anyone who would know for sure, it's football coach Charles Huff, who said it was recently as last year that a recruit was considering coming to play football at Marshall but instead committed — and ultimately chose — a school that also offered men's track.
Huff, who was in attendance with several assistant coaches and others from the football program to support those running, said the crossover from one sport to another is good for both the athlete and the university.
"It's our community. We're all in this together and we've got athletes that can help build our track team," Huff said. "Any time we can pull from within and help improve what we have here on campus, I think hopefully our track team having success will allow our track coaches to go out and recruit."
Huff said he at least entertained the idea of offering a football roster spot to an athlete who played another sport at Marshall last season, holding a mid-year kicker workout with a handful of men's soccer players.
"We had kicking issues. We went over and coach (Chris) Grassie gave us a couple of his guys," Huff said, without naming specific players. "I will say that none of them were head-and-shoulders above what we had, so we stuck with what we had."
That's the kind of give-and-take he said is good for a healthy athletic department, and Small certainly isn't complaining about having a handful of speedsters at his disposal for track meets.
It's not the first time Small, after whom Marshall's home track is named, has coached up a football player on the track. Having been at his post since 1995, he also coached Randy Moss in his one and only indoor track season in the spring of 1997.
Moss won Southern Conference championships both the 55-meter and 200-meter dash and holds the school record in both events, clocking in at 6.31 and 21.15 seconds, respectively.
Small welcomed the multi-sport athletes to the team, even without knowing what to expect from them the during the first meet.
"Number one, they've been some really nice kids. We want nice kids in our program, so I think it's going to be really fun to watch," Small said before the meet. "I don't know how fast they are or how slow they are. That's what the automatic timing is for on Saturday."