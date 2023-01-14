The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — After 20 dormant years, the Marshall's men's track and field program returned to competition Saturday.

Inside the Chris Cline Athletics Complex, the Herd men didn't waste any time snatching a victory as Brett Armbruster, a senior from Barboursville, won the men's mile run with a time of 4:20:96, the first men's running event of the day. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

