HUNTINGTON — The best teammates aren't always the ones with the most catches, touchdowns, or rushing yards in a football game.
To stuff the stat sheet is one way to measure success, but a hardworking teammate that might not have the same numbers can be just as beneficial to team success.
"You need some guys who will carry the fire axe and not worry about, 'Hey am I going to get 50 balls, or am I going to be out there every play,'" Marshall head coach Charles Huff said.
Enter Stone Scarcelle, a sixth-year senior wide receiver from Royersford, Pennsylvania, preparing for his final year with the Thundering Herd football program, a rare breed in college football having stayed at the same school for each of those six years.
"Stone has been one of those guys for a long time and him being that person and that teammate and that leader is just as important as the guy who can catch 50 balls in my opinion," Huff added.
Having been with the program since redshirting during the 2017 season, Scarcelle brings a level of experience to the locker room that not many others on the team have.
Along with Scarcelle, 10 other Marshall football players will participate in their sixth season of college football in 2022 due to a special allowance by the NCAA that gave all athletes an extra year of eligibility for college athletics after the COVID-19 disruptions.
Across the country, athletes have used that extra year to transfer to other programs, some have remained with their same programs and others have elected not to use the extra year.
For Scarcelle, it wasn't a question.
"It's another year of experience, another year of ball and just another year to be around the guys," he said, referring to the upcoming season as a "free token."
In his final spring game Saturday, Scarcelle caught three passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, a 76-yarder down the sideline. His first catch was on a slant route and he was tackled at the 2-yard line after a big gain.
"Some of those plays, the ball finds hard workers," Huff said.
2022 will mark the sixth season of college football for 11 Marshall players. Of those, five have been with Marshall since the 2017 season.
Joining Scarcelle in that group are long snapper Zach Appio, offensive linemen Kendrick Sartor and Jacob Kirkendoll and tight end Devin Miller.
Others have arrived in Huntington having come the junior college route or transferred in from other college programs, and there's more experience coming down the line with new transfers that will join the team in a couple of months.
That experience goes a long way in terms of developing younger players and helping them adjust to the culture Huff and his staff have built with the Herd.
"The older guys wouldn't let them not do something, or they wouldn't let them not know something. When you've got good culture, that happens," Huff said.
After four weeks of spring practice, it's not the individual performances that stuck out to Huff. Rather, it's the growth he's seen in the culture since taking over in January 2021, crediting the older players for helping move it along.
"It was one of the best 15 practices, from a culture standpoint, that I've ever been a part of," Huff said. "When you have good culture, whether you win or lose you're able to get better because guys are focused on what's really important."