HUNTINGTON — Fairland’s and Rock Hill’s paths to the high school football playoffs just became easier, while Symmes Valley’s is more difficult.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced its divisional assignments Friday for the 2020-21 school year. Fairland and Rock Hill dropped from Division V to VI. Symmes Valley moved up from VII to VI.
Ohio features seven divisions in football, largely based on enrollment, with Division I schools being the largest and VII the smallest.
“I think it’s crazy (how) our enrollment has decreased in the manner which it has the last two years,” Fairland football coach Melvin Cunningham said, noting the Dragons competed in Division IV four years ago. “I look at everything as an opportunity to succeed. This could be a blessing for a school our size; however, we still have to finish empty to be able to enjoy the opportunity.”
Fairland Athletic Director Jeff Gorby said the school likely will reclassify up in two years. A pair of senior classes of fewer than 100 students has been an outlier from the norm of 120 to 130 graduates. Gorby said a large freshman class is moving up in 2020-21.
Gorby said the chance to compete in Division VI is a prime opportunity for Fairland because its football schedule is made up mostly of larger schools, meaning more playoff points for each victory.
“Everybody on our schedule except Coal Grove and Rock Hill are bigger schools,” Gorby said. “We brought Portsmouth West back on and we have Oak Hill. They’re both Division V. There are a lot of advantages in Division VI. Every win is multiplied more. It’s a great opportunity to make the playoffs even if you go 6-4.”
Other local schools were unchanged. Chesapeake, Meigs, River Valley, Ironton, South Point, Wheelersburg, Oak Hill and Portsmouth remain in Division V. Coal Grove held steady in Division VI, Green and South Gallia in Division VI and Gallia Academy in Division IV.
Schools may appeal the result of the realignment by Oct. 5.
Fairland has 152 male students, five of whom count in competitive balance calculations — students who do not have at least one parent currently residing in the district or who haven’t maintained enrollment in the district since the start of seventh grade.
Symmes Valley has 105 males, with 18 counting toward competitive balance enrollment for a total of 123. Rock Hill has 156 boys, five counting against competitive balance, for a total of 161.
Fairland, Rock Hill and Symmes Valley now will compete in Region 23, which includes Africentric, Barnesville, Belpre, Buckeye Trail, Centerburg, Crooksville, Coal Grove, Elgin, Fort Frye, Fredericktown, Grandview Heights, Huntington-Ros, KIPP Columbus, Loudonville, Mount Gilead, Nelsonville-York, Newcomerstown, Northmor, Northridge, Shenandoah, Southeastern, Lucasville Valley and Worthington Christian.
No local schools changed divisions in soccer or volleyball.
No divisional changes will occur for the fall sports of golf, cross country, girls tennis and field hockey, as those sports are not affected by the OHSAA’s competitive balance process.
The 2020-21 school year will be the second in a two-year cycle using base enrollment numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Education in October 2018. A new two-year cycle of base enrollment numbers will begin with the 2021-22 school year.