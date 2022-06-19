HUNTINGTON — When football and family collide, it’s never a bad thing in the eye’s of Marshall football coach Charles Huff.
On Sunday, Father’s Day, Huff and the rest of the Thundering Herd coaching staff hosted the third of four football camps in Huntington utilizing the indoor facility, recreation center field and the softball complex to host around 300 high school student-athletes.
That was just part of the fun for Huff, however. The other happened at home as he celebrated Father’s Day, his first as a father of two children after welcoming Beau Barkley Huff into the world earlier this year.
“It’s been great. It’s one of those things where it’s a special day and I get to do what I love to do so when you combine the two — family and football — you can’t write it much better,” Huff said.
Since they arrived in Huntington in early 2021, the Huff family has been heavily integrated into the Marshall culture. The catch phrase “Huff’s Herd” has applied to not only the football team but his family as well.
His wife, Jessica Kern Huff, has been a vocal leader for their family on and off the field. Together, they have made Huff’s transition to full-time dad and Division I football coach a seamless one.
“They sacrifice a lot and you have to remember that they don’t work for you and you have to make sure that you’re dividing your time so that you are where you are needed and present,” Huff said.
“It’s great to have a supportive wife that bridges the gap and helps the kids understand why dad is always working, but it’s good to have their support.”
Sunday’s one-day football camp was the third such camp this month, a chance to get high school players inundated to the Marshall culture and college football world by training with assistant coaches and support staff.
Around 300 came out on Father’s Day, the largest camp in June thus far.
“As the summer has gone on we’ve gotten more and more kids at camp and have seen better and better prospects,” Huff said. “As kids start to camp early, they go to a bunch of places early and pencil us in later in the summer which is good.”
The fourth and final one-day camp is scheduled for Sunday, June 26.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
