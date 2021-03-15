HUNTINGTON — Dave Riedel is looking for men and women who look good in stripes.
The stripes worn by football officials, that is. Riedel, the recruiting coordinator for the River Cities Football Officials Association, said on Monday the organization is in dire need of new blood in the organization. Not that the veteran officials aren't good. They're just becoming more scarce as they retire.
"On my crew, we have a 30-year-old, then one who is 53, one who is 55 and the rest are up to 71," Riedel said. "Most of our high school crews are made up of officials who are 40 and older."
Without officials, of course, games can't be played. Even with the 58 officials -- down from more than 100 in the mid-1990s -- crews are stretched thin working high school, middle school and youth league games.
Several states are experiencing a shortage of officials. The result is moving some football games from the traditional Friday night settings to other days, particularly Thursday and Saturday. The problem with that is that Thursdays usually are reserved for middle school games and Saturdays force high school to compete with college football for attention.
"Colorado is one of the states doing that to make sure games are played," Riedel said.
Riedel is offering a certification class starting at 6 p.m. June 21 at Spring Valley High School. The course, which costs $160 and is open to any adult in the Tri-State, is 16 classes, with 11 being class work and video, and five being on the field. Anyone interested may call Riedel at (304) 638-3007 or e-mail Tyler Michael at tylermmichael3@gmail.com.
"The on-field work really pushes the rookie ahead," Riedel said. "It really gets them ready."
Riedel said anyone completing the class is eligible to work games in Ohio and West Virginia.
With officials being the target of verbal barbs from fans, why would anyone want to be subjected to such abuse. Riedel said the rewards outweight the problems.
"It's a lot of fun," Reidel said. "If you love football, it's a great way to stay involved. That Friday night feeling you get as a player, officiating brings that back. I get butterflies because I want to do the best for each team."
Officials also are paid.
"You can make a little bit of money officiating," Riedel said. "You're not going to get rich officiating high school football, but you can make some money, and it's a great way to give back."
Riedel said he plans to contact athletic directors at local high schools to recruit high school seniors who want to stay in the game after graduation. High school seniors are eligible to work games, but are subject to stricter rules than older officials. Candidates must be at least 18.
"We approach a kid who played football and might not go on to play but doesn't want to give up being part of the game," Riedel said. "This is the closest he can get to being back on the field."
New officials, male or female, begin by working junior varsity and youth league games for two seasons. After proving themselves there, they are assigned varsity contests in West Virginia and Ohio.