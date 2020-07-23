EDITOR’S NOTE: The Huntington Cubs minor league baseball team began play at St. Cloud Commons 30 years ago this month.
The club was popular in its five years in the city, drawing crowds among the leaders in the Appalachian League. A lack of suitable facilities and the Chicago Cubs’ desire to consolidate minor league operations, however, led to the franchise’s demise.
Following is a story that is part of a series The Herald-Dispatch will run this summer looking back at the Huntington Cubs:
HUNTINGTON — Jason Sehorn is the most-notable football star to have played baseball for the Huntington Cubs, but hardly was he the only one to trade pigskin for cowhide for a summer.
The Cubs featured several players who were multi-sport standouts in high school. Sehorn went on to play college football at USC and professionally with the New York Giants and St. Louis Cardinals. At least two other Cubs also were college football stars. Outfielder Mickey Reeves was a wide receiver at Arizona State. Outfielder Andre Nelson was a running back at Elizabeth City State.
Reeves was a heralded two-sports star coming out of high school in Roswell, New Mexico. He often was asked about UFOs because of his hometown and at times Reeves displayed out-of-this-world talent as a two-sport star with the Sun Devils.
The Chicago Cubs drafted the personable Reeves in the 12th round of the 1991 Major League Draft. He had led Roswell to two state football championships and his speed and strength wowed scouts in both sports. High school football players in New Mexico are measured against Reeves to this day.
Reeves, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, gave up football for baseball, but found the going tough. In 1991, Reeves appeared in 28 games with the Huntington Cubs, with 60 at bats. He drove in two runs and batted .100, with a .143 on base percentage and .100 slugging percentage. He stole two bases in as many attempts. In 1992, Reeves returned to the H-Cubs and hit one home run, with six runs batted in and a .167 batting average, .2328 on base percentage and .222 slugging percentage. Reeves stole six bases in nine tries.
Reeves was a strong fielder, making two errors in 64 chances, but as scouts say, “you can shake a tree and gloves fall out.” Reeves just didn’t hit enough and was out of the organization after two seasons.
Reeves, 21, tried his hand at pitching and even won a game in 1992. He appeared in three games and posted a 7.36 earned run average, giving up eight hits and two home runs, striking out eight and walking eight in 7 1/3 innings.
Nelson, a sturdy 6-1, 218 pounds, was a better hitter than Reeves, but struggled defensively, making four errors in 28 chances for an .857 fielding percentage. He batted .294, slugged .395 and reached base at a .339 clip, hitting one home run with 20 RBI in 1992. Nelson doubled seven times, tripled once and was 12 for 17 in stolen base attempts.
The fun-loving native of Ridgeway, South Carolina, spent one season in Huntington, then was sent to the Gulf Coast Rookie League in 1993.