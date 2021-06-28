HUNTINGTON — Call it role reversal.
Nikki (Eplion) Bryant was in the seats watching son Daniel fight in the 33rd annual Tri-State Toughman Contest at Mountain Health Arena.
Flashback to the early 2000s when Daniel and brother Kyle were growing boys watching mom compete in the ring as an amateur, then pro.
The southpaw, who still resides in South Point, Ohio, with husband D.J., won three Toughman contests and then turned pro and posted a 14-3-2 record.
One fight was the memorable showdown against unbeaten Laila Ali for the World Super Middleweight title in July 2004 in Bowie, Md., Ali won by fourth-round TKO. The fight was a pay-per-view.
Bryant attended Ashland Paul Blazer his senior year and then was a walk-on to the University of Kentucky football team for two years. He ditched football recently and turned to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). He resides in Lexington and trains at Reaction MMA in Nicholasville.
Bryant has dropped 100 pounds since he started MMA training sixth months ago under instructor Rob Nickerson III. Now 21, this was Bryant’s first Toughman. He competed as a cruiserweight and won his opening bout Friday night. Bryant returned Saturday night to win twice, the second by decision over Anthony Melbar for the championship. That makes it six Toughman jackets in the family — three for mom, two for D.J. and Daniel’s.
“Two years and it didn’t get moving,” Bryant said after his victory. “Step aside for this. I knew I was good at fighting. Get in the gym to train. This is my life.”
Bryant returned to Lexington to resume training-life before he heads to California to join brother Ryan. While at Paul Blazer, he competed in football, basketball and track and won the Kentucky state title in the shot put.
“This is awesome,” Bryant said of his new career.
Eplion, now 42, called it a career in 2005 after her final bout (loss to Kathy Rivers). She and D.J. watched Daniel perform both nights. There was a time when she brought the two children to the gym while training.
“I was happy to see her fight,” Bryant said. “I was happy when she stopped. Out to California now and follow Kyle. We’ll see what out there holds.”
Bryant’s nickman is the same as mom’s — “No Slack.”
“It was strange,” mom said of watching Daniel fight. “He’s doing what he wants.”
---
Seven champions were crowned Saturday night. Two women and five men.
Heather McDonald over Barbara Lawson at lightweight.
Justice Lephew over Gabriella Rodriguez at welterweight.
Garrett Parsons won over Brittni Vaughn at lightweight.
Brendan Kelly beat Corey Robertson at welterweight.
Hunter Meade beat Aaron Shull at middleweight.
Jake Williams beat Joseph McDavid at heavyweight.
Williams is a Chippendale stripper in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 6-foot-9 fighter’s nickname is “Porn Star.”
“I just like dancing,” is how Williams said he got into the business. “In boxing, you dance to box.”
Williams said his height paid off.
“I kept him away and got in when I could,” he said.
Meade, from Huntington, stayed on offense both nights. He dominated the third round to win by TKO over Aaron Shull for the title and jacket.
“I had to get inside,” Meade said. “Got him with the hook. Wasn’t going to leave without the money.”
For Lephew, this was her third title this season and she’s only 18. She won earlier in Parkersburg and Clarksburg.
LePhew is from Rainelle and works as a rafting guide for whitewater rafting on the Gauley River.
“Dad challenge all us kids,” she said. “Do not take the easy way out. Boxing is about life’s challenges. It sets up well.”
This event got moved from January to this date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Promoter Jerry Thomas said all eight shows are scheduled for 2022. The Huntington stop is Jan. 7-8. This show was available to watch on pay per view.