HUNTINGTON -- Several local former high school sports stars ventured far from home for college sports.
The following is a look at six who went off to places such as Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, New Hampshire, Kansas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina:
- Gavin Beverage, Cabell Midland H.S., Georgia track. Beverage signed with California-Riverside out of high school and transferred to the University of Georgia before last season. He won the South Carolina Indoor Open with a shot put throw of 59 feet, 5.5 inches. A freshman, Beverage also won the shot at Arkansas' Razorback Invitational with a heave of 58-6.5. Beverage fouled out at the Southeastern Conference championships.
- Keith Clemons, Huntington St. Joe H.S., Loyola-Illinois men's basketball. A senior guard, Clemons started 20 of the Ramblers' 30 games and helped them to the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 7.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, making 45 percent of his shots, including 44.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. Clemons shot 73.7 percent from the free throw line.
- Bryce Damous, Huntington H.S., Garden City C.C. football. A tight end, Damous caught 12 passes for 81 yards in eight games. He signed with UAB last month.
- Tavian Dunn-Martin, Huntington H.S., Duquesne men's basketball. Dunn-Martin started 15 of 18 games last season and averaged 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game. He made 34.9 of his shots, including 30.4 percent from 3-point range, and 76.2 percent from the free throw line. Dunn-Martin since has transferred to Florida Gulf Coast University.
- Bre Klaiber, Ironton H.S., St. Anselm softball. Klaiber, a transfer from Long Island Post University, hit eight home runs, drove in 30 runs and batted .417with a .523 on base percentage and .731 slugging percentage to earn Northeastern 10 and NCAA Division II East Region player of the year honors. She walked 24 times and struck out seven in 39 games and 108 at bats.
- Lenny Washington, Huntington St. Joe H.S., Gardner-Webb baseball. Washington transferred to Hurricane as a senior in high school, but didn't play, as the season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a freshman at Gardner-Webb, Washington went 0-1 with a 12.86 earned run average In eight games, all in relief, he struck out seven and walked 11. He gave up 10 hits in seven innings.