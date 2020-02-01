SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A former Chicago White Sox minor leaguer and Ashland High School athlete who went on to coach a South Dakota youth team after his playing career ended has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and possession child pornography.
Juan Thomas Jr., a first-baseman and right fielder who rose as high as Triple-A, was charged Wednesday in Lincoln County, South Dakota, with one count of raping a child younger than 13 and 10 counts of child porn possession. Thomas, 47, pleaded not guilty to the charges, the Argus Leader reported.
Thomas was a star running back on Ashland’s 1990 Class AAA state champion football team and also starred in baseball. He was a 10th-round selection by the White Sox in the 1991 MLB Draft. Thomas also played in the Seattle Mariners’ and Cincinnati Reds’ systems.
It’s unclear how Thomas is connected to the child, said Lincoln County State’s Attorney Thomas Wollman, who asked for the public’s help in identifying any other possible victims.
“We are looking for individuals who know Mr. Thomas and may be able to assist in identifying potential witnesses or victims,” Wollman said.
Thomas was a four-time minor league All-Star, hitting 303 career home runs in 14 seasons of pro baseball.
He rose as high as Triple-A, playing for the Seattle Mariners’ top affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, during the 2001 and 2002 seasons.
In 2004 and 2005, he played for the Sioux Falls Canaries, a team in the North Division of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, which is not affiliated with Major League Baseball.
He later became involved in coaching youth baseball in Sioux Falls, serving as an instructor for a suburban baseball program.
Thomas’ attorney, David Stuart, didn’t immediately reply to a call from The Associated Press seeking comment.