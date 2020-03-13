HUNTINGTON -- Former Ashland High School basketball star and Marshall University coach Ellis T. Johnson has been voted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.
Johnson starred in basketball, baseball, football and track at Ashland and led to four straight trips to the state basketball tournament from 1926-29, highlighted by a state title in 1928. Johnson went on to play all four sports at the University of Kentucky and was basketball coach Adolph Rupp's first All-American in 1933.
Johnson moved on to Morehead State University, where he coached football from 1936 through 1952), baseball in 1941 and basketball from 1936 thorugh 1943 and 1945 through 1953. Johnson also was the school's athletic director from 1936 through 1953. MSU's basketball arena is named for Johnson.
Johnson left Morehead for Marshall, where he coached from 1963 through 1969, compiling a 68-80 record. Johnson led the Thundering Herd to a 20-8 record and second-place finish in the Mid-American Conference in 1966-67 and a 17-8 mark and runner-up finish in the MAC in 1967-68.
At Morehead State, Johnson led the Eagles football team to a record of 54-44-10, and the 1941 baseball team to a 5-2 record. Johnson's basketball squads went 176-158. His best year as the football coach came in 1937 when the Eagles went 7-1. His best basketball season was in 1937-38 when the Eagles finished 16-8.
Johnson also is a member of the Ashland High School, Morehead State and Ohio Valley Conference halls of fame.
Being inducted with Johnson this year are: Coy Creason of Brewers, Wesley Cox of Louisville Male, Clarence Glover of Caverna, Joe Hamilton of Lexington Dunbar, Ronnie Lyons of Mason County, Rudy Macklin of Shawnee, Todd Tackett of Paintsville, Connie Goins of Western Hills, Kim Denkins of Nicholas County, Bill Mike Runyon of Paintsville, Bob Tripure of Lexington Henry Clay and Lexington Catholic, and Patrick Payne of Hazard.