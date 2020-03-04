SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former Ashland High School baseball and football star Juan Thomas pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a child and possession of child pornography.

KOTA-TV reports Thomas, who entered the plea Monday, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. A member of the Tomcats’ 1990 state football championship team, Thomas, 48, is charged in Lincoln County with raping a child younger than 13 and 10 counts of child porn possession.

He was a first-baseman and right fielder who played in the minor league systems of the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, reaching Triple-A. He also played in an independent league is Sioux Falls and coached a youth team there.

