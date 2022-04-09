BARBOURSVILLE — Former Barboursville and Cabell Midland high school boys basketball coach Bill Dan Ray died Wednesday.
He was 86.
Ray coached Barboursville to a state championship in 1975. The Pirates edged St. Albans 58-57 to win the Class AAA title and finish 23-4.
Ray taught 39 years. He coached wrestling, baseball, track, football and basketball during his career. He was inducted into the West Virginia’s High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.
Ray graduated from and played football for Barboursville High School and Marshall University. He was an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by wife of 66 years, Patricia, and daughters Irene and Jessica.
A remembrance and celebration of life is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. The family asks that attendees wear masks. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
