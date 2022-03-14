ASHLAND -- After three West Virginia Toughman Contests and three championships, along with a small payday for each one, Alexis Robinson says it’s time to move on to boxing at the true professional level.
Robinson and Corky Salyer, who trains and manages Robinson, have completed all the paperwork for a federal identification number and Kentucky boxing license.
“I learned a lot more each time,” Robinson said of the Toughman bouts. “I couldn’t say how much. It’s more than swinging. I know I took steps forward.
“I don’t worry about the money. It will be nice to learn as much as I can every day. It’s going to be tough. Time to give it a go.”
Robinson, a former basketball standout at Ashland in high school and the University of Colorado, made her boxing debut the first weekend in January in the Original Tri-State Toughman Contest at Mountain Health Arena. She won two fights to take the welterweight crown. Robinson then traveled to the Toughman show in Clarksburg and won one fight in the welterweight class for the championship. More recently, Robinson journeyed to the Toughman show in Wheeling and won twice by knockout to prevail at bantamweight.
Robinson has seen progress in and out of the ring.
“One thing, I started to hit harder,” Robinson said. “My accuracy got better. I landed more punches, they were more effective. I settled down, wasn’t as jumpy.”
Robinson did get some sparring in lately with a mid-level pro.
“Adequate,” Salyer said. “Fights like an amateur, not like a pro. This is a whole different level. The mindset is different.”
Before she got into boxing, Robinson had one last experience in basketball. She played for two years in Europe. At Ashland, she finished No. 3 in school history in points (1,855). She finished at Colorado in 2019 and is 18th on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,285 points.
When Robinson came back home, the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020 and has been around ever since.
Robinson got a job at Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse in Ashland. She also began training young people in basketball. She coached seventh- and eighth-grade teams and served as an assistant coach to the Ashland High girls team.
To make a long story short, Robinson met Bill Brock and Jeremy Bates, two men well versed in boxing. After another short stint, Salyer, owner at Fitness World, came onto the scene. It was time to train for Toughman and now beyond.
“I lost interest in basketball,” Robinson said. “I had pro boxing on my mind since I was little. This opportunity came up and I knew it was the one.”
Robinson’s days consist of running either in the morning or evening, lifting and doing some boxing, whether it’s on the bag or sparring.
“I’m revved up 100%,” Robinson said.
Salyer said he knows Robinson has some tough times ahead. He is on the phone frequently looking for pros to spar with her.
“They have to see what skill level she has at this level,” Salyer said. “I don’t know her skill level. Three tournaments. It’s hard to open doors for a new fighter.”
Salyer has been down this road before with Nikki Eplion Bryant. The mother of two who resides in South Point, Ohio, won three Toughman titles and then went pro and chalked up a 14-2-3 record.
One fight was the memorable showdown against unbeaten Laila Ali for the World Super Middleweight title in July 2004 in Bowie, Maryland. The fight was on pay-per-view. Ali, whose father was the famous heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, won by fourth-round TKO.
Eplion Bryant and Salyer took the long and winding road to eventually land that bout against Ali and some other big names from that time.
“Good vs. evil, big time vs. the girl from the other side of the tracks,” Salyer said, recalling the buildup to those fights.
Salyer knows it’s again time to load the car and head off to bouts or training in places in Texas, Alabama, Michigan, etc.
“Because we had to,” Salyer said. “We have to travel and get as many big-time invitations as we can. If she can win seven or eight fights, I think she can get a shot. People will know we bring a good product.”
This journey won’t be cheap, so anyone interested in helping sponsor Robinson may contact her or Salyer.
Robinson and Salyer also urge girls, even if they’re already in a sport, to give boxing a shot. Jerry Thomas, the Toughman promoter in West Virginia, wouldn’t have to scramble to fill up the women’s divisions or not have them.
“Anybody can be a boxer,” Robinson said.